Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, and artist BXB Love released her music video today for her popular hit single “Losers”. BXB Love—A Canadian born girl named Natasha Pheko—represents the lighthearted and confusing nature of being “a-20-something-year-old living in the year 20-something”, as she writes in her Instagram bio. Her music video is a fun and creative expression of who she is as an artist, liberating herself from the expectations she faces as a woman of color in the music industry.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO