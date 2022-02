A 21-year-old Elyria woman was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while impaired and driving outside marked lanes Jan. 30 when she was pulled over at 3:15 a.m. for weaving and driving with no headlights. She registered a .286 percent blood-alcohol content on a breath test, more than three times the legal limit for intoxication, and was released to a family member on personal recognizance bond.

AVON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO