Inside the rim: Nelson County explodes on offense in District 7 opener (2/11)

DEVILS LAKE – The aroma of spring might still be a way off. However, tournament basketball action is alive and well in the Class B – Girls’ Basketball ranks. Here is how each local team fared in their respective district tournament bout:

Girls:

Class B:

Nelson County vs. Warwick (District 7 Tournament)

Final score: 69-39 Nelson County

The breakdown:

- 18-10-15-16: 69

- 4-10-14-11: 39

Standout stats:

- Nelson County:

o Nora Johnson: 16 points

o Hollie Emory: 15 points

o Krista Lippert: 11 points

o Brandi Lippert: 11 points

o Marit Ellingson: 10 points

- Warwick:

o Madison Cavanaugh: 28 points

At a glance:

Nelson County found their scoring stroke that originally netted the team a five-game winning streak during the month of January (Jan. 10-24). Five Nelson County players tallied 10 points or more during the contest. The performance marked the first time five Nelson County players tallied that total and then some. Talk about the right time to get hot, right?

Up next:

New Rockford-Sheyenne @ Harvey/Wells County (District 7 Tournament)

Final score: 45-36 Harvey/Wells County

The breakdown:

- 10-6-4-16: 36

- 7-10-12-16: 45

Standout stats:

- New Rockford-Sheyenne:

o Kelsie Belquist: 12 points

- Harvey/Wells County:

o Kalyn Keller: 26 points

At a glance:

New Rockford-Sheyenne’s three-game winning streak (dating back to Feb. 3) was snapped with the loss. The team’s 36 points scored were additionally the fewest scored in a game since Jan. 29 (the team scored 29 points against Langdon/Edmore/Munich).

Up next:

New Rockford-Sheyenne will take on the loser between Benson County and Nelson County on Feb. 14.

North Star vs. Rolla (District 8 Tournament)

Final score: 49-25 North Star

The breakdown:

- 19-9-9-12: 49

- 10-4-7-4: 25

Standout stats:

- North Star:

o Danielle Hagler: 25 points

o Lindsey Nyhagen: 17 points

- Rolla:

o Morgan Leas: 12 points

At a glance:

North Star has now won three consecutive games and five of their last six, dating back to Jan. 27. The Bearcats continue to thrive via the Hagler-Nyhagen combo as the pair scored 42 of North Star’s 49 points. It is as simple as calculus: when the pair scored frequently, the Bearcats tend to do just fine.

The Bearcats will move on to the winning side of the bracket.

Contact John Crane via email (jcrane@gannett.com) or Twitter @johncranesports)