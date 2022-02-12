ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelson County, ND

Inside the rim: Nelson County explodes on offense in District 7 opener (2/11)

By John B. Crane, Devils Lake Journal
Devils Lake Daily Journal
Devils Lake Daily Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qtWSS_0eCnO6nt00

DEVILS LAKE – The aroma of spring might still be a way off. However, tournament basketball action is alive and well in the Class B – Girls’ Basketball ranks. Here is how each local team fared in their respective district tournament bout:

Girls:

Class B:

Nelson County vs. Warwick (District 7 Tournament)

Final score: 69-39 Nelson County

The breakdown:

- 18-10-15-16: 69

- 4-10-14-11: 39

Standout stats:

- Nelson County:

o Nora Johnson: 16 points

o Hollie Emory: 15 points

o Krista Lippert: 11 points

o Brandi Lippert: 11 points

o Marit Ellingson: 10 points

- Warwick:

o Madison Cavanaugh: 28 points

At a glance:

Nelson County found their scoring stroke that originally netted the team a five-game winning streak during the month of January (Jan. 10-24). Five Nelson County players tallied 10 points or more during the contest. The performance marked the first time five Nelson County players tallied that total and then some. Talk about the right time to get hot, right?

Up next:

New Rockford-Sheyenne @ Harvey/Wells County (District 7 Tournament)

Final score: 45-36 Harvey/Wells County

The breakdown:

- 10-6-4-16: 36

- 7-10-12-16: 45

Standout stats:

- New Rockford-Sheyenne:

o Kelsie Belquist: 12 points

- Harvey/Wells County:

o Kalyn Keller: 26 points

At a glance:

New Rockford-Sheyenne’s three-game winning streak (dating back to Feb. 3) was snapped with the loss. The team’s 36 points scored were additionally the fewest scored in a game since Jan. 29 (the team scored 29 points against Langdon/Edmore/Munich).

Up next:

New Rockford-Sheyenne will take on the loser between Benson County and Nelson County on Feb. 14.

North Star vs. Rolla (District 8 Tournament)

Final score: 49-25 North Star

The breakdown:

- 19-9-9-12: 49

- 10-4-7-4: 25

Standout stats:

- North Star:

o Danielle Hagler: 25 points

o Lindsey Nyhagen: 17 points

- Rolla:

o Morgan Leas: 12 points

At a glance:

North Star has now won three consecutive games and five of their last six, dating back to Jan. 27. The Bearcats continue to thrive via the Hagler-Nyhagen combo as the pair scored 42 of North Star’s 49 points. It is as simple as calculus: when the pair scored frequently, the Bearcats tend to do just fine.

The Bearcats will move on to the winning side of the bracket.

Contact John Crane via email (jcrane@gannett.com) or Twitter @johncranesports)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rolla, ND
City
Warwick, ND
County
Nelson County, ND
City
Harvey, ND
The Hill

The Memo: Horizon darkens for Biden on Ukraine

President Biden is facing an intensifying crisis in Ukraine without any good options. A Russian invasion of its neighboring state could come any day now. If that happens, it will pitch Europe into its biggest crisis in decades, hit international financial markets and reverberate through domestic politics in Washington. Biden...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nora Johnson
CBS News

Navy engineer Jonathan Toebbe pleads guilty in spy case

A Maryland-based naval nuclear engineer accused of trying to pass information about nuclear-powered submarines to a foreign government pleaded guilty Monday to one count of conspiracy to communicate restricted data. Jonathan Toebbe of Annapolis, Maryland, was formally indicted by a grand jury in October on one count of "conspiracy to...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS News

Texas sues Facebook parent Meta over facial recognition data

The Texas Attorney General is suing Facebook's parent company, saying it collected biometric data on Texans for commercial purposes without their informed consent. Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the lawsuit Monday in a state district court. The suit claims Facebook parent Meta has been "storing millions of biometric identifiers" — identified as retina or iris scans, voice prints, or a record of hand and face geometry — contained in photos and videos people uploaded to its services, including Facebook and Instagram.
TEXAS STATE
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Devils Lake Daily Journal

201
Followers
396
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Devils Lake, ND from Devils Lake Daily Journal.

 http://devilslakejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy