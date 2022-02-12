DEVILS LAKE – The Devils Lake Girls’ Hockey team played in their next-to-last regular season game Friday evening against Bismarck. Here is how the team fared in the road matchup:

Girls:

Devils Lake @ Bismarck

Final score: 9-1 Bismarck

Period-by-Period Breakdown:

- will be updated when available

- will be updated when available

Shots on goal:

- will be updated when available

- will be updated when available

Goals:

- Devils Lake:

o Will be updated when available

- Bismarck:

o Will be updated when available

Goaltending:

- Devils Lake:

o Will be updated when available

- Bismarck:

o Will be updated when available

Penalty Infraction Minutes (PIM):

- Devils Lake: will be updated when available

- Bismarck: will be updated when available

At a glance:

Scoring inconsistencies have plagued the Firebirds for the entirety of the season. Devils Lake has now scored one goal in their last nine periods and have scored one goal or less in 12 of their 20 games played this season.

Up next:

Devils Lake (1-19) will finish the regular season with a game against Jamestown on Feb. 15.

Contact John Crane via email (jcrane@gannett.com) or Twitter @johncranesports)

This article originally appeared on Devils Lake Journal: Inside the crease: Firebirds fizzle against Blizzard (2/11)