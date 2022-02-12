ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Man wounded in shooting outside Pueblo Jack in the Box

By Justin Reutter, The Pueblo Chieftain
 2 days ago
A man was critically wounded in a shooting outside a fast-food restaurant on Pueblo’s north side Friday afternoon, police said.

Police were dispatched to the Jack in the Box restaurant on US-50 at about 3:15 p.m., they said in a statement.

The shooting victim had allegedly been assaulting his girlfriend when several employees of the restaurant tried to intervene, the statement said.

The situation escalated and the victim was allegedly shot by a restaurant employee, it said.

Police provided medical aid to the victim while waiting for an ambulance to take him to an area hospital. He was later transported to Colorado Springs for care.

The victim is in critical condition but is expected to survive, the police said

Police have interviewed several witnesses and the shooter.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact Detective Torres at (719) 320-6037 or Pueblo Police Department dispatch at (719) 553-2502. Anonymous tips can be phoned in to Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-STOP (542-7867) or filed online at www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. Those who provide information that leads to a felony arrest, could be eligible for a cash reward.

This is the second shooting reported by police in Pueblo in the span of a week. Daniel C. R. Howard, 23, died of injuries he received during a shooting in the 2400 block of Alma Avenue on Feb. 4.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at Jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @jayreutter1.

Comments / 10

Patrick Segura
2d ago

I to would have a gun and pueblo do anything about Domestic call that's why we have so many in the past with death pueblo police department don't do arrests on domestic call there a joke to much papper work

Reply
3
ARTFX
2d ago

all criminals should know that the people are starting to stand against crime. The days of being victims is starting to end. Many citizens are armed with the firepower needed ty end a rein of terror. We work hard for our families and strive to be decent human beings. I for one, know and understand the law, as many others do as well. I will use the law to stop aggression towards me or my loved ones and friends. Take this as advice, and not so much as a threat...DO YOUR CRIMES SOMEWHERE ELSE.

Reply
3
