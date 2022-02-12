ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See how North Carolina’s minimum wage stacks up after 2022’s increases

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – In 2022, just about everything is getting more expensive . But in several states, people are getting paid a bit more, too.

While the federal minimum wage hasn’t budged since 2009 – it’s still $7.25 – more than half of states decided to bump up their minimum wages this year . (Those hikes might not exactly be keeping up with inflation , but that’s another story.)

Some states opt not to set a minimum wage. Others have set their minimum wage at a number that’s lower than the federal minimum. In both cases, the federal minimum applies and businesses in those states must pay workers at least $7.25.

Here’s the new minimum wage in every state as of 2022, according to the Department of Labor :

Indiana 7.25
Iowa 7.25
Kansas 7.25
Kentucky 7.25
Louisiana 7.25
Mississippi 7.25
Montana 7.25 $9.20 for companies with revenue over $110,000. Federal minimum ($7.25) for others.
New Hampshire 7.25
North Carolina 7.25
North Dakota 7.25
Ohio 7.25 $9.30 at companies making more than $342,000. $7.25 everywhere else.
Oklahoma 7.25
Pennsylvania 7.25
South Carolina 7.25
Tennessee 7.25
Texas 7.25
Utah 7.25
Virginia 7.25 $11 at companies with 4 or more employees. Federal minimum ($7.25) everywhere else.
West Virginia 7.25 $8.75 at companies with 6 or more employees. Federal minimum ($7.25) everywhere else.
Wisconsin 7.25
Wyoming 7.25
Minnesota 8.42 $8.42 for companies with revenue under $500,000. $10.33 for companies making more
Nevada 8.75 $8.75 with health insurance provided, and $9.75 without health insurance
Nebraska 9.00
Michigan 9.87 Workers under 18 can make less
South Dakota 9.95
Florida 10.00
Hawaii 10.10
Alaska 10.34
Delaware 10.50
Arkansas 11.00
Missouri 11.15
New Mexico 11.50
New Jersey 11.90 $11.90 for seasonal workers or companies with 6 or fewer people. $13 for everyone else.
Illinois 12.00
Rhode Island 12.25
Maryland 12.50 Workers under 18 can make less
Vermont 12.55
Colorado 12.56
Maine 12.75
Oregon 12.75
Arizona 12.80
Connecticut 13.00
New York 13.20 $13.20, but $15 in Long Island, Westchester and NYC
California 14.00 $14 for small companies. $15 for companies of 26+ workers.
Massachusetts 14.25
Washington 14.49
District of Columbia 15.20 $15.20, but increasing to $16.10 on July 1

Several states also have more minimum wage raises scheduled to take in the coming years. California, Connecticut and Massachusetts all have plans to get to $15/hour by 2023. New Jersey, Delaware, Illinois, Rhode Island, Florida and Maryland are also on the path to $15/hour in the next few years.

For workers that rely on tips, the Fair Labor Standards Act requires their wage and tips combine to make at least $7.25 an hour (or higher, based on state law).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 33

Jewelsss
2d ago

Our minimum wage should have gone up years ago. It's NC politicians who keep it low, bc they're so out of touch with reality. NOBODY can live on that, or even if they pay you more, like $8.50 to work ur butt off & be talked down to, it's not enough. And that happens to a lot of different people, not just one certain group. Time for things to change.

Reply(4)
22
N,C.78
2d ago

It's no way with the prices going up people cannot live on that kind of money what kind of President do we have in the United States. In my opinion we don't have one.All Biden seems to want to do is take care of illegals and bring people from other countries over here and give them taxpayers money for food stamps and housing.

Reply(11)
14
I Said It
2d ago

NC's minimum wage should be commensurate with the cost of living increases that we continue to experience in this State. We are barely making ends meet. SSD recipients received a cost of living increase recently, but we are right back to square one. Increase NC's minimum wage accordingly and people will be glad to get back into the workforce. Don't believe me..just watch!

Reply
6
