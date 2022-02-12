See how North Carolina’s minimum wage stacks up after 2022’s increases

(NEXSTAR) – In 2022, just about everything is getting more expensive . But in several states, people are getting paid a bit more, too.

While the federal minimum wage hasn’t budged since 2009 – it’s still $7.25 – more than half of states decided to bump up their minimum wages this year . (Those hikes might not exactly be keeping up with inflation , but that’s another story.)

Some states opt not to set a minimum wage. Others have set their minimum wage at a number that’s lower than the federal minimum. In both cases, the federal minimum applies and businesses in those states must pay workers at least $7.25.

Here’s the new minimum wage in every state as of 2022, according to the Department of Labor :

Indiana 7.25 Iowa 7.25 Kansas 7.25 Kentucky 7.25 Louisiana 7.25 Mississippi 7.25 Montana 7.25 $9.20 for companies with revenue over $110,000. Federal minimum ($7.25) for others. New Hampshire 7.25 North Carolina 7.25 North Dakota 7.25 Ohio 7.25 $9.30 at companies making more than $342,000. $7.25 everywhere else. Oklahoma 7.25 Pennsylvania 7.25 South Carolina 7.25 Tennessee 7.25 Texas 7.25 Utah 7.25 Virginia 7.25 $11 at companies with 4 or more employees. Federal minimum ($7.25) everywhere else. West Virginia 7.25 $8.75 at companies with 6 or more employees. Federal minimum ($7.25) everywhere else. Wisconsin 7.25 Wyoming 7.25 Minnesota 8.42 $8.42 for companies with revenue under $500,000. $10.33 for companies making more Nevada 8.75 $8.75 with health insurance provided, and $9.75 without health insurance Nebraska 9.00 Michigan 9.87 Workers under 18 can make less South Dakota 9.95 Florida 10.00 Hawaii 10.10 Alaska 10.34 Delaware 10.50 Arkansas 11.00 Missouri 11.15 New Mexico 11.50 New Jersey 11.90 $11.90 for seasonal workers or companies with 6 or fewer people. $13 for everyone else. Illinois 12.00 Rhode Island 12.25 Maryland 12.50 Workers under 18 can make less Vermont 12.55 Colorado 12.56 Maine 12.75 Oregon 12.75 Arizona 12.80 Connecticut 13.00 New York 13.20 $13.20, but $15 in Long Island, Westchester and NYC California 14.00 $14 for small companies. $15 for companies of 26+ workers. Massachusetts 14.25 Washington 14.49 District of Columbia 15.20 $15.20, but increasing to $16.10 on July 1

Several states also have more minimum wage raises scheduled to take in the coming years. California, Connecticut and Massachusetts all have plans to get to $15/hour by 2023. New Jersey, Delaware, Illinois, Rhode Island, Florida and Maryland are also on the path to $15/hour in the next few years.

For workers that rely on tips, the Fair Labor Standards Act requires their wage and tips combine to make at least $7.25 an hour (or higher, based on state law).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.