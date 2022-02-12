Charlotte FC nearing sellout for home opener next month

Charlotte FC Charlotte FC held an opening training session on Feb. 10 for fans and media at Bank of America Stadium.

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC has sold 65,000 tickets for its first Major League Soccer home match next month and expects to break the league’s single-match attendance record, team executives said yesterday.

Shawn McIntosh, Charlotte FC’s chief fan officer, told reporters at Bank of America Stadium that sales are “pacing incredibly well to hit the mark that we want to hit and sell this building out that day.”

BofA Stadium’s capacity is 74,000, though that could fluctuate based on the setup for soccer.

“It’s going to make for an incredible atmosphere in here and you guys got a little bit of taste of that today,” McIntosh said. “And, obviously, with 74,000 people in here, it should make for a better one.”

