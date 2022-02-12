ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shanna Sweet guest speaker at Rotary

pdjnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShanna Sweet was the guest speaker at Monday’s regular...

www.pdjnews.com

ulyssesnews.com

Lucy Watie Speaks to Rotary

The Ulysses Rotary Club recently had Lucy Waite, a community health worker, speak about what her role is with Centura Health. A community health worker is the link between the patient and medical staff, facilities, care and resources. She can help with applications for various medical programs including, but not limited to: SNAP and KANCARE.
ULYSSES, KS
Bay Net

2022 Women’s History Month Symposium Guest Speaker Announced

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Commission for Women is pleased to announce the guest speaker for the 2022 Women’s History Month Symposium – Laura Joyce. Joyce is the Executive Director at the Southern Maryland Center for Family Advocacy, a position she has held for 20 years. She has worked in the nonprofit human services field for nearly 40 years and was a member of the Leadership Howard County Class of 1991. Before joining the Center, she served as the Executive Director for several other nonprofits in the human services and mental health fields.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
fayettecountyrecord.com

St. Rose Students Heard From Guest Speaker

Richard Gray was a guest speaker on Nation Day of Catholic Schools Week for the students and staff at St. Rose School on Wednesday, Feb. 2. He was in the Navy and is a member of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign War in La Grange. Mr. Gray spoke on patriotism, opportunities offered by the military and shared personal stories of his career and experiences. He called on the Patriot’s Pen…
LA GRANGE, TX
pdjnews.com

News Briefs

Morrison Community Dance The Dylan Murch & The Wagon Wheel band will play for a community dance in Morrison from 7 - 10 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 12. The event will be at the old community building located at Fourth and Woolsey Avenue. For more information, please contact C. R. Frank at 405-612-7909. Operation Blessing shopping days Operation Blessing will have regular Operation Blessing will…
MORRISON, OK
marshfieldmail.com

Seed Exchange select guest speaker

With spring just around the corner, gardeners across the country are preparing for a bountiful harvest. Those with green thumbs may want to attend the first ever Larry Martin Memorial Community Garden Seed Exchange. In 2021, the garden was brought to life with the help SafeHaven Now Rogersville and the...
ROGERSVILLE, MO
residentnews.net

Women’s Auxiliary gathers for luncheon, guest speaker appearance

The Women’s Auxiliary of the local chapter of the Salvation Army were treated to a luncheon by longtime supporter, Marilyn Carpenter, Jan. 24. The group of ladies that gather are supporters, volunteers, and like-minded women that encourage friends to participate in the mission to serve. At the luncheon, Ward...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
pdjnews.com

Russ files bills to protect schoolchildren from inappropriate material

Rep. Todd Russ, R-Cordell, has filed legislation that seeks to protect schoolaged children from inappropriate material in school and public libraries. House Bill 3702 would require any Oklahoma school district, charter or virtual charter school, state agency, public library, or university that offers digital or online library database resources to students in kindergarten through twelfth grade…
NEW CORDELL, OK
pdjnews.com

Teacher pay and ’empowerment’ accounts: Lawmakers debate education priorities

Oklahoma lawmakers filed approximately 768 education-related bills for the 2022 session, but the leaders of the Legislature’s education committees have said they are most focused on the ones aimed at promoting workforce development and keeping teachers in the classroom. “From an education perspective, where my focus really is going to be this year is on the workforce and making sure we work…
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Montgomery Advertiser

Montgomery House delegation delays vote on county commission salary bills

Montgomery's Alabama House delegation Tuesday delayed consideration of two bills that would alter pay for the Montgomery County Commission because the commission has not formally endorsed them.  Rep. Kelvin Lawrence, D-Hayneville, the chair of the Montgomery House delegation, said after a meeting Tuesday morning there had been a miscommunication between the commission and...
pdjnews.com

Chuck’s Senate Minutes

The 2022 legislative session began on Feb. 7. Nearly 800 pieces of legislation were filed by members of the Senate for consideration this year, with almost that many bills carried over from last year. It’s important to work as efficiently as possible to move those bills through the process and complete our work in an orderly, timely way. Until the late 1980s, legislative sessions actually began…
CONGRESS & COURTS
pdjnews.com

Agenda released for Monday Commissioner meeting

The Board of County Commissioners of Noble County has released an agenda for the 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14 regular meeting. The meeting will take place in the Noble County Commissioners Office, 2nd floor, Noble County Courthouse in Perry. The agenda items, for consideration, discussion, and possible board action are as follows: • Burn Bans for Noble County. • Cash Fund Estimate of Needs and…
NOBLE COUNTY, OK
nolangroupmedia.com

Rotary News

Two totally different projects with a goal of building from the ground up were tackled by two Berea citizens. Both came out of retirement propelled by the pandemic’s effects — Rotary member Doug Shirley fulfilled a dream to house his Torino and other important items in a metal building the construction of which he oversaw. Michelle Malicote was sought by Governor Andy Beshear to develop pandemic policies and procedures for Kentucky’s State department of public health. The color coded chart with which so many citizens became familiar as to red, orange, yellow, and green zones was the design of Malicote and was, likewise, built from the ground up.
BEREA, KY
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Park HS honors black history with guest speaker

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park High School students had a special guest this Friday morning. The speech is called “wheeling’s twentieth man.” It’s a speech originally given by Harry H. Jones in 19-36. This was when it was Wheeling, Virginia under Jim Crow. It was originally played over the radio station W-W-V-A. In the […]
WHEELING, WV
pdjnews.com

Phillips files right to repair legislation

Rep. Logan Phillips, R-Mounds, has filed legislation creating the Digital Fair Repair Act. Phillips, who serves as Chair of the House Technology Committee, has run this legislation, also known as Right to Repair, for the past three years. “This is a simple issue. If you buy an item, you own it and you should be able to repair it,” Phillips said. “Right to Repair has become a visceral example…
CONGRESS & COURTS
pdjnews.com

Sen. Bill Coleman receives Higher Education Distinguished Service Award

Sen. Bill Coleman was recognized with the Distinguished Service Award for Higher Education during today’s meeting of the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education. He was honored for his support of higher education in his role as Vice Chair of the Business, Commerce and Tourism Committee and as a member of the General Government and Transportation, Public Safety, Transportation, and Rules…
OKLAHOMA STATE

