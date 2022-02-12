Shanna Sweet guest speaker at Rotary

Two totally different projects with a goal of building from the ground up were tackled by two Berea citizens. Both came out of retirement propelled by the pandemic’s effects — Rotary member Doug Shirley fulfilled a dream to house his Torino and other important items in a metal building the construction of which he oversaw. Michelle Malicote was sought by Governor Andy Beshear to develop pandemic policies and procedures for Kentucky’s State department of public health. The color coded chart with which so many citizens became familiar as to red, orange, yellow, and green zones was the design of Malicote and was, likewise, built from the ground up.

BEREA, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO