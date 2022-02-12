ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volvo owner rewarded with new car after driving 1 million miles in sedan

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS (KTVI) — A lot has changed since 1991, but Jim O’Shea’s car hasn’t. O’Shea, from St. Louis County, Missouri, recently drove his Volvo 740 GLE past the million-mile mark. “The good thing about this car is, it can’t get me in any...

