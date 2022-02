In recent days there has been a lot of talk about the situation that arose backstage at the Royal Rumble, when Vince McMahon's eldest son, Shane McMahon, sent several members of the creative team into a rage, deciding for himself what was to be sent on stage in the real male brawl, with his name that was to be one of the last to remain on stage, with the Chairman's son who wanted to be the absolute protagonist of the dispute, although the company and the father himself never had big plans for him in view of Wrestlemania.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO