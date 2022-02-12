ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Spencer Cox signs near $200 million dollar tax cut bill

By Ryan Bittan
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago

UTAH ( ABC4 ) – The bill, which was passed by the Senate on Thursday, was signed into law by Utah Governor Spencer Cox on Friday, Feb. 11.

The tax cut reduces taxes for Utahns by $192.9 million, cuts the the individual and corporate income tax rate for all Utahns from 4.95% to 4.85%, and increases the eligibility for a social security tax credit for seniors.

“All together, these tax cuts will return hard-earned money to Utah families and alleviate current inflationary pressures,” Cox says.

Additionally, the bill includes an earned income tax credit that will allow workers who make less than $57,414 a year to receive refunds for part of their state taxes, as well as to allow social security beneficiaries to be refunded for the taxes they pay on their benefits.

Passage of the cuts comes weeks after Utah Senate President Stuart Adams declared 2022 the “year of the tax cut” for the second year in a row. Lawmakers’ choice to cut taxes came amid fresh revenue demands from state agencies adjusting to the Utah’s fast growing population.

