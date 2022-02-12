ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stage set for substantial increase in grocery prices

pdjnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoldman Sachs, a leading global investment banking and investment management firm, recently released a report...

www.pdjnews.com

abcnews4.com

Goldman Sachs: Grocery prices likely to remain high

CNN — You know all that extra money you've been spending at the grocery store lately?. Prepare to drop even more. Economists at Goldman Sachs say they think food prices at grocery stored will go up five to six percent this year. That's after they jumped six and a...
BUSINESS
hubcityradio.com

Grocery prices to continue to rise later this year

SOUTH DAKOTA(WNAX)- A report this week from Goldman Sachs says grocery prices are expected to rise five to six percent this year. That comes after a rise of six percent in the last year. R.F. Buche, President of the G.F. Buche company, which operates grocery stores in six small South...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Grocery Prices Jump Again in January

Prices for groceries are 7.4% higher than they were a year ago, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Feb. 10, as inflation for food at home came as close as it has been in the past year to inflation in the overall economy. Overall, prices for all goods and services...
BUSINESS
corneliustoday.com

2022 update: Grocery price check-in

Feb. 15. You’ve probably felt the news first-hand about prices having gone up at their fastest rate in nearly 30 years. Soaring food costs are part of what’s driving inflation, experts say. No surprise, prices at local grocery chains went up in a comparison of costs at the...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
pulse2.com

Sea (SE) Stock: Why The Price Substantially Fell Today

The stock price of Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE) fell by over 17% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE) fell by over 17% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding negatively to a Bloomberg report that the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology added a group of 54 mobile apps on its banned apps list in the country. This list included Sea’s “Garena Free Fire.”
STOCKS
