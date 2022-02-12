Stage set for substantial increase in grocery prices

The stock price of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) increased by over 20% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) – the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America – increased by over 20% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Cornerstone Building Brands acknowledges the receipt of a non-binding, best, and final proposal from funds affiliated with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC (CD&R) to acquire all of the company’s outstanding shares of common stock that CD&R does not already own for $24.65 in cash per share.

