Stage set for substantial increase in grocery prices

The stock price of Amesite Inc. (Nasdaq: AMST) fell by over 14% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Amesite Inc. (Nasdaq: AMST) fell by over 14% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding negatively to Amesite announcing the pricing of its best efforts underwritten public offering of 3,437,500 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $0.80 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions, for an aggregate offering of approximately $2.75 million. This offering is expected to close on February 16, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
