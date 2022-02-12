Chuck’s Senate Minutes

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 legislative session began on Feb. 7. Nearly 800 pieces of legislation were filed...

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham predicts that Supreme Court prospect J. Michelle Childs would win more than 10 Republican votes

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham predicted that if Judge Michelle Childs were nominated to the Supreme Court, more than 10 Republicans in the Senate would vote to confirm her. Graham's prediction, coupled with his personal support, offers President Joe Biden his best chance so far of having a relatively smooth confirmation process for his first high court nominee.
Rubio on Trump WH records probe: "It's not a crime, I don't believe"

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) rejected suggestions during a Fox News appearance Monday that Republicans aren't expressing as much alarm over concerns about Donald Trump's handling of presidential records as they were over Hillary Clinton's private emails. Why it matters: The former president made Clinton's private email server use when she...
Montage: President Biden snaps at reporters

President Biden's habit for jawing with reporters continued last week as he called NBC's Lester Holt a "wise guy" for pointing out his past claims that inflation would be "temporary." While Biden's exchange with Holt, in a prerecorded interview that aired in full Sunday, was more genial, he's repeatedly demonstrated...
Russ files bills to protect schoolchildren from inappropriate material

Rep. Todd Russ, R-Cordell, has filed legislation that seeks to protect schoolaged children from inappropriate material in school and public libraries. House Bill 3702 would require any Oklahoma school district, charter or virtual charter school, state agency, public library, or university that offers digital or online library database resources to students in kindergarten through twelfth grade…
How GOP voters feel about January 6 and Donald Trump

As a House committee investigates the January 6 insurrection, two Republican leaders have been censured by their party for participating in the probe. CBS News elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto joins CBS News' "Red & Blue" to discuss the latest polling about GOP views of the Capitol riot and former President Donald Trump.
Lucas joins House Republicans demanding Biden admininistration address fentanyl crisis

Congressman Frank Lucas (OK-03) joined Congressman Bryan Steil (WI-01) and 115 Republicans sending a letter to President Biden urging the Administration to take immediate action to stem the fentanyl scourge coming from China and across the southern border, and support making fentanyl related substances Schedule 1 classification permanent. “Fentanyl flooding into our country isn’t just affecting…
Inhofe expresses deep concern over reports of Biden administration using taxpayer funds to distribute smoking kits

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) sent a letter to Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Beccera expressing his astonishment and deep concern with the Biden administration’s decision to reportedly use $30 million in taxpayer funds to distribute smoking kits and syringes to struggling drug addicts across America. Inhofe wrote: “It appears that this administration is using the guise of “racial…
