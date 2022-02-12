Chuck’s Senate Minutes

WASHINGTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said on Monday he would not support a Senate vote to confirm President Joe Biden's pick for a Supreme Court seat if a vacancy opened up right before the 2024 presidential election. Manchin, who often clashes with his own party,...
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham predicted that if Judge Michelle Childs were nominated to the Supreme Court, more than 10 Republicans in the Senate would vote to confirm her. Graham's prediction, coupled with his personal support, offers President Joe Biden his best chance so far of having a relatively smooth confirmation process for his first high court nominee.
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) rejected suggestions during a Fox News appearance Monday that Republicans aren't expressing as much alarm over concerns about Donald Trump's handling of presidential records as they were over Hillary Clinton's private emails. Why it matters: The former president made Clinton's private email server use when she...
The accounting firm Mazars has fired the Trump Organization as a client after saying that a decade's worth of statements of ex-President Donald Trump's financial condition "should no longer be relied upon," the New York Attorney General's office revealed in a court filing. Mazars, which for years prepared Trump's income...
President Biden's habit for jawing with reporters continued last week as he called NBC's Lester Holt a "wise guy" for pointing out his past claims that inflation would be "temporary." While Biden's exchange with Holt, in a prerecorded interview that aired in full Sunday, was more genial, he's repeatedly demonstrated...
DENVER (AP) — A proposal to create a national historic site at a former World War II Japanese American internment camp in rural Colorado has passed the U.S. Senate after Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee dropped his objections to adding more land to the federal government’s portfolio -- in this case less than a square mile.
Rep. Todd Russ, R-Cordell, has filed legislation that seeks to protect schoolaged children from inappropriate material in school and public libraries. House Bill 3702 would require any Oklahoma school district, charter or virtual charter school, state agency, public library, or university that offers digital or online library database resources to students in kindergarten through twelfth grade…
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The top Republican on the Senate Banking Committee said his party's members will boycott a vote by the panel scheduled for Tuesday afternoon on President Joe Biden's nominees to the Federal Reserve, potentially delaying confirmation for a second term for Chair Jerome Powell, who is serving in an acting capacity.
As a House committee investigates the January 6 insurrection, two Republican leaders have been censured by their party for participating in the probe. CBS News elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto joins CBS News' "Red & Blue" to discuss the latest polling about GOP views of the Capitol riot and former President Donald Trump.
Congressman Frank Lucas (OK-03) joined Congressman Bryan Steil (WI-01) and 115 Republicans sending a letter to President Biden urging the Administration to take immediate action to stem the fentanyl scourge coming from China and across the southern border, and support making fentanyl related substances Schedule 1 classification permanent. “Fentanyl flooding into our country isn’t just affecting…
U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) sent a letter to Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Beccera expressing his astonishment and deep concern with the Biden administration’s decision to reportedly use $30 million in taxpayer funds to distribute smoking kits and syringes to struggling drug addicts across America. Inhofe wrote: “It appears that this administration is using the guise of “racial…
Virginia's new Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears used her patent leather high heel to bring the state Senate to order Monday, after a prankster stole her gavel and hid it. 'One shoe can change your life. Just ask Cinderella,' Sears said as she banged the black heel on the podium.
Comments / 0