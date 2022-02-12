Upcycled Life: Bottle cap tea lights

A material still used by Buddhist monks even today, wood provides a feeling that’s uniquely natural to the touch. It doesn’t conduct heat like a metal bowl or plate, which can get too hot to touch, it’s not breakable like ceramic or glass tableware, and it isn’t as unhealthy as plastic. Wooden utensils can be washed, preserved, and reused for decades, and given that they’re a naturally occurring material, they’re sustainable, eco-friendly, and renewable. Higashi Shunkei has been spreading the message of wooden tableware for 68 years. Founded in Hida Takayama in Japan, the three-generation-old company had humble beginnings as chopstick makers, moving onto larger tableware including bowls made from cedarwood native to the small city of Takayama.
