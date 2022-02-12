ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upcycled Life: Bottle cap tea lights

By Katie Patterson Larson
The Spokesman-Review
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy saving the ends of old candles throughout the year, you can create an entire craft out of found objects. These sweet little tea lights made in bottles caps are great gifts or emergency candles. Start by melting the candle nubs...

