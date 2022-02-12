Upcycled Life: Bottle cap tea lights

As a first-year student at the Rhode Island School of Design, Lauren Goodman found herself rushing through assignments, focusing more on the final product than the design process itself. But when the global pandemic sent her back to a quiet lakeside setting in her native Canada, she learned an invaluable lesson about slowing down, listening, and observing her surroundings. The result is a furniture series that makes use of materials other people might overlook. Entitled “This Trash is Someone Else’s Problem,” the project explores the kind of alternative methods and materials we might discover if we were all more in tune with the environment and how our choices affected others.

