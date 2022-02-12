School Counseling Week highlights work of local school counselors

What a fabulous week !! We have made it through week six since our return from the winter break. “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair.” ― Charles Dickens, A Tale of Two Cities. During these last several weeks, we have successfully navigated innumerable challenges, and together, we have done it with grace. As we anticipate the spring of hope, we know we must plan ahead knowing we will continue to both face and meet new challenges in the coming weeks and months. Having worked through the last several weeks inspires confidence that we will not only meet these new challenges; but together we will rise in ways we might not have imagined possible. We’ve got this !!

BOTHELL, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO