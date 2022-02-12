ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
School Counseling Week highlights work of local school counselors

Cover picture for the articleNational School Counseling Week 2022, “School Counseling: Better Together,” was celebrated Feb. 7–...

greenville.k12.sc.us

Three GCS School Counselors Earn State Recognition

Three GCS school counselors have been recognized as South Carolina Counselors of the Year for their outstanding contributions to their field. They were recently presented with awards from the Palmetto State School Counselors Association (PSSCA). Erin Carroll, Eastside High School. Eastside High School’s Erin Carroll was named South Carolina High...
EDUCATION
educateiowa.gov

Honoring school counselors: Megan Barber

It’s National School Counseling Week, which honors the unique contribution of school counselors in schools. This week, we salute Iowa’s nearly 1,400 school counselors. Each day this week, we will highlight a school counselor from across the state. Today we focus on Megan Barber, a counselor at Morris...
BONDURANT, IA
northwestgeorgianews.com

Gordon County Schools celebrates National School Counseling Week

Gordon County Schools celebrated National School Counseling week February 7th through 11th. The annual celebration, this year themed “School Counseling: Better Together,” was created to help focus public attention on the unique contribution of school counselors within U.S. school systems and how students are different as a result of what school counselors do.
GORDON COUNTY, GA
educateiowa.gov

Honoring school counselors: Lauren Cerqueira

It’s National School Counseling Week, which honors the unique contribution of school counselors in schools. This week, we salute Iowa’s nearly 1,400 school counselors. Each day this week, we will highlight a school counselor from across the state. Today we focus on Lauren Cerqueira, a counselor at Hills,...
IOWA CITY, IA
msudenver.edu

High School Counselor and Community College Advisor Resources

We hope to continue building relationships with you and your students in the coming months and years to come. The presentation recording and slides can be accessed below. A thriving urban university that fosters student success through classroom-to-career connections, relevant degrees and excellent faculty. The possibilities are endless when the Auraria campus is in the heart of downtown and less than an hour from the Rocky Mountains, providing students with a launchpad for all that Colorado has to offer. MSU Denver educates and serves more students of color than any university in the state and is proud to be a Hispanic-Serving Institution.
DENVER, CO
Record-Journal

Cheshire school counselor nominated for national award

CHESHIRE – Michelle Catucci knows just how hard the last two years have been for students. As the head of the Cheshire High School Counseling Department, Catucci has seen how the pandemic took issues of anxiety and uncertainty, already common amongst teens navigating high school, and just “exacerbated everything.”
CHESHIRE, CT
Valley Times-News

Local school counselors love building relationships, helping students thrive

The week of Monday, Feb. 7 through Friday, Feb. 11 this year is National School Counseling Week, according to the American School Counselor Association. In recognition, The Valley Times-News reached out to two local school counselors. YaShika Odom works as a school counselor for all grades at Lanett Junior High...
LANETT, AL
nodawaynews.com

School Counseling: ‘Better Together’ impacts lives

National School Counseling Week celebrates the unique contribution of school counselors in their community. This year’s theme is “Better Together” and highlights the tremendous impact they have helping students in partnership with teachers, administrators and families. Several Nodaway County school counselors shared why they chose to become...
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
Fort Morgan Times

National School Counseling Week celebrated by Morgan County School District Re-3 Board of Education as District’s counselors are recognized for their work

The Re-3 Morgan County Board of Education held a regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. where board members had the opportunity to hear from school counselors in the district. National School Counseling Week is Feb. 7-11, so counselors were invited to give a special presentation to kick off the week.
MORGAN COUNTY, CO
allongeorgia.com

Chattooga County Schools Counselor Needed

Chattooga County School District is looking for a licensed mental health counselor forcontracted services (pay is reported on a 1099). Hours are flexible 1-3 days per week 7:30am-3:30pm. Duties would include case management with students, teachers, guardians and community agencies, individual counseling, and group counseling with students as well as crisis intervention. Applicant would work with varying grade level students and would travel between schools within the district as needed. Applicant should hold a master’s level or higher degree in mental health counseling, psychology or social work and be licensed in the state of Georgia in their field.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
KCRG.com

Teacher Store holds school counselor supply giveaway

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On February 8th and 10th, the Teacher Store will hold a special event for K-12 school counselors in the area in honor of National School Counseling Week. School counselors will receive 50 “teacher bucks” to exchange for free supplies from the Teacher Store. The supplies...
Dallas News

Richardson ISD names top school counselors in district

Richardson ISD has named Jessica Bradshaw of Spring Creek Elementary and Kelly Mountjoy of Parkhill Junior High as the district’s counselors of the year. “School counselors impact all students’ lives by working with them not just on social and emotional support, but through academic motivation and planning and post-secondary planning,” Richardson ISD’s counseling director Summer Martin said in a prepared statement. “These are all areas that help students lead meaningful and productive lives.”
EDUCATION
NottinghamMD.com

Two BCPS school counselors named Maryland School Counselors of the Year

TOWSON, MD—Two Baltimore County Public Schools counselors have been named Maryland School Counselors of the Year by the Maryland School Counselor Association. Lori Counsell of Mays Chapel Elementary School has been named Maryland Elementary School Counselor of the Year and Brian Stewart of Catonsville High School has been named Maryland High School Counselor of the Year. Both are now finalists … Continue reading "Two BCPS school counselors named Maryland School Counselors of the Year" The post Two BCPS school counselors named Maryland School Counselors of the Year appeared first on Nottingham MD.
TOWSON, MD
hcpss.org

Behind the Scenes with HCPSS School Counselors

From custodians and nurses to teachers and administrators, HCPSS students have a wide range of school-based staff available to support them and help address their needs. School counselors are a critical part of that support team, helping students navigate everything from peer relationships and academic challenges to the college application process.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
Bozeman Daily Chronicle

'Takes a village': School counselors and therapists work to shore up student mental health

Each day at Chief Joseph Middle School is different for Brian Mitchell. Like the Bozeman School District’s 19 other school counselors, he might find himself teaching in classrooms, or case planning with in-school therapists, or meeting with teachers and school administrators, or coordinating care with parents, or talking with students about anything from scheduling to how they’re doing.
BOZEMAN, MT
KCEN TV NBC 6

Killeen ISD recognizes February 7 through 11 as National School Counseling Week

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD will officially recognize Feb. 7 through Feb. 11 as National School Counselor Week. The proposal came at a Jan. 25 school board meeting, presented by Director of Elementary Guidance Services Shannon Lumar and Director of Secondary Guidance Services Michelle Taylor. Counselors are important for...
KILLEEN, TX
nsd.org

Thursday Thoughts: National School Counselor Week, Thank You to Our Community, Northshore Speaks and More

What a fabulous week !! We have made it through week six since our return from the winter break. “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair.” ― Charles Dickens, A Tale of Two Cities. During these last several weeks, we have successfully navigated innumerable challenges, and together, we have done it with grace. As we anticipate the spring of hope, we know we must plan ahead knowing we will continue to both face and meet new challenges in the coming weeks and months. Having worked through the last several weeks inspires confidence that we will not only meet these new challenges; but together we will rise in ways we might not have imagined possible. We’ve got this !!
BOTHELL, WA

