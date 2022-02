Just a few days after announcing the birth of her second child, a son, Kylie Jenner has announced the name of her second baby with Travis Scott. Her baby boy is only nine days old and though there were many rumors as to what she would name her son — Angel was a strong contender, for example — it turns out that her baby boy’s name is one that actually exudes a lot of strength… and continues a general nature theme that appears to be the couple’s vibe. And, more than that, it’s just as unique and interesting as the name of the daughter they share together, Stormi Webster.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO