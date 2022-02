Auburn's Bryan Harsin may have gotten the good news that he'd be returning to The Plains last week, but as Super Bowl kickoff nears word is he will be losing another coach. This past off season Harsin has had to hire guys to replace coordinators on both sides of the ball, and is working on his second offensive coordinator hire of the off season after the hire of Austin Davis didn't work out.

FOOTBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO