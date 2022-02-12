ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

CRT, Michigan Childcare, Workplace DEI, Newsman Bill Bonds

dptv.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne Detroit's Bill Kubota meets with Detroit artist Jonathan Harris to talk about his...

video.dptv.org

onedetroitpbs.org

2/10/22: One Detroit – Critical Race Theory, Michigan Childcare, Workplace DEI, Bill Bonds

When Jonathan Harris first previewed his painting “Critical Race Theory” at his TRIPTYCH: Stronger Together exhibit at the Irwin House Gallery this past November, it sat on a wall just outside the gallery’s main room, but despite its less-than-prominent placement, it sold easily. It was the first step toward a virality that swept over Harris’ painting and sparked a national conversation about critical race theory and the ways social and political issues are taught in America’s classrooms.
DETROIT, MI
Fortune

Religious people are increasingly attending worship services in the metaverse

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Under quarantine for COVID-19 exposure, Garret Bernal and his family missed a recent Sunday church service. So he strapped on a virtual reality headset and explored what it would be like to worship in the metaverse.
RICHMOND, VA
Macomb Daily

Cousin of missing Eastpointe girl waives right to court hearing

A 23-year-old Detroit man has waived his right to a preliminary examination on charges he lied to Eastpointe police during its investigation of his missing cousin. Jayline Omar Brazier was bound over last week by Judge Kathleen Galen of 38th District Court to Macomb County Circuit Court on two charges of lying to a police officer, one a felony and one a misdemeanor, during the probe into the fate of Zion Foster, 17, who has been missing since Jan. 4.
EASTPOINTE, MI
miheadlines.com

Thirteen Individuals Charged In Drug and Money Laundering Conspiracies

DETROIT, MI – An indictment was unsealed today charging 13 individuals with drug and money laundering crimes. The drug crime is for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, namely Fentanyl including counterfeit Fentanyl pills, cocaine and cocaine base, methamphetamine and marijuana. The money laundering crime is for money laundering conspiracy, namely engaging in monetary transactions to launder drug proceeds.
DETROIT, MI
Bill Bonds
Jonathan Harris
1051thebounce.com

This Michigan City Has the Most Single Women in the Entire U.S.

Valentine’s Day, of course, always pops up in February, and that means single people get a whole day to be reminded that they’re single. Honestly, Valentine’s Day, in my opinion, should be a day to celebrate love in general, whether that’s loving your pet, family or friends. But, the holiday always seems to center around romantic love.
DETROIT, MI
AFP

Witnesses draw damning portrait of US teen shooter's parents in court

The parents of a teenager who shot dead four people at a high school in Michigan had ignored the boy's psychiatric problems and his calls for help, witnesses told a US court Tuesday. Ethan Crumbley, 15, killed four people and injured six more at his school in Oxford, north of Detroit, on November 30, using a gun his parents had bought him days earlier. After trying to flee, parents James and Jennifer Crumbley, aged 45 and 43, were charged with manslaughter, a charge very rarely used in such cases. On Tuesday, they appeared handcuffed and with their legs shackled, before a Michigan judge who will decide if there is enough evidence to send them to trial.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
foodcontessa.com

4th Stimulus If you live here, you’ll get another payment | Latest Update !

If you live in California, Indiana, Florida, or New York, you may still be eligible for stimulus payments and tax refunds. Governor Gavin Newsom of California said he planned to amend the budget wording in May to include an extra tax refund. In January, he told Unica News that an extra stimulus payment to state citizens was “probable.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Drivers: Update on When Those $400 Checks Are Coming

As you’re likely aware, Michigan residents will receive refund checks worth hundreds of dollars this year. If you’re wondering where the money is coming from, the $400 refund checks are part of the bipartisan-passed legislation passed in 2019, which demands that companies in charge of state’s trust fund give the money to drivers who insured a vehicle in Michigan by October 31, 2021.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Live Updates: Day 4 of trucker protests at US-Canada border; Michigan Gov. calls for end

DETROIT – As demonstrations by truck drivers protesting Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate stretches into its fourth day, it’s disrupting Michigan’s economy, including the automotive industry, manufacturing, agriculture and more, according to the governor. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released a statement Thursday calling on Canadian authorities to...
DETROIT, MI
Distractify

Do You Follow Any of These Black History Month Traditions?

Black History Month, celebrated throughout February in the U.S., is an important time of year for honoring Black history and educating yourself and others about racial justice and cultural heritage. Article continues below advertisement. There are so many ways to honor Black History Month, with endless celebratory events and traditions....
SOCIETY

