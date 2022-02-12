Trio of friends prepping to launch a micro distillery in Matthews

(Charlotte Business Journal)

MATTHEWS, N.C. — This microdistillery wants to build a sense of community around its spirits.

Oaklore Distilling Co. is on track to open in Matthews by early summer.

Friends Matt Simpkins, Thomas Bogan and Travis Masters are behind that venture.

“I think it’s there’s no better time in the present to give some something a shot. I’ve never been nervous about trying a new adventure and we’re really passionate about this,” Bogan says.

Oaklore — a nod to oak barrels and the sharing of stories — aims to be a gathering space, where the community comes together and enjoys high-quality craft spirits.

