Palo Alto police are investigating the vandalism of an outdoor sign at El Carmelo Elementary School with a racial epithet over the weekend as a hate crime. School officials contacted police on Monday to report that a sign on the campus had been vandalized. An unknown suspect wrote "a racial epithet directed at Black people" on the sign and crossed out a cartoon image depicting two nonwhite children, according to a press release from the Palo Alto Police Department. El Carmelo is located at 3024 Bryant St. near Loma Verde Avenue.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 19 DAYS AGO