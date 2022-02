HARLINGEN — For Sarahi Rodriguez, 17, high achievement is a way of life. She sets the bar high for herself, and the moment she clears that bar she seeks the next. That’s why Sarahi is an award-winning powerlifter, president of the National Honor Society at Harlingen High School South, a Lady Hawk Basketball Player — and now a certified medical assistant.

