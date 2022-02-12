ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Utes in the NFL: Super Bowl Edition

By Philip.Malugade
blocku.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhere: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, CA) Cincinnati Bengals: Last game 27-24 W @ Kansas City. Preview: At the beginning of this series I said I would cover the NFL Playoff teams featuring former Utes until either no one is left or it’s the Super Bowl, well here it is, we’ve reached the...

www.blocku.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

“He’s a punk” Fans are not happy with Aaron Donald as a brawl breaks out in Super Bowl LVI

Aaron Donald and his Los Angeles Rams defense are learning what it’s like to have to stop the magic of Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. While they had a solid first half, they came out in the second and immediately gave up a big score to lose the lead they had. While there was some controversy to it, no flag was called for offensive pass interference and the Bengals score stood.
NFL
NFL

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp named Super Bowl LVI MVP

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The receiving king is a Super Bowl champion -- and an MVP. Cooper Kupp was named Super Bowl LVI Most Valuable Player on Sunday following the Los Angeles Rams' comeback win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Kupp caught the game-winning touchdown pass, a reception from one yard out...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Eric Weddle
Person
Mickey Guyton
ABC4

Former Utes star Eric Weddle celebrates Rams Super Bowl title

LOS ANGELES (ABC4 Sports) – After nearly two years away from the game, former University of Utah star Eric Weddle came back just in time to help the Los Angeles Rams win its second Super Bowl championship. Weddle suffered a torn pectoral muscle at the end of the first quarter, but did not miss a […]
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ute#American Football#Nbc#Nfc Championship#Chiefs
CBS Sports

Super Bowl MVPs throughout NFL history: Rams' Cooper Kupp wins MVP after two-TD performance in win vs. Bengals

Cooper Kupp put together perhaps the greatest receiving season in NFL history, and he capped his monumental campaign in the best way possible: by winning Super Bowl MVP after the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. As he's been all year, Kupp was nearly unstoppable on the sport's biggest stage. He hauled in eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns, the second of which gave the Rams back the lead with fewer than 90 seconds to play. He's the eighth wide receiver to win the award and the first since Julian Edelman (Patriots) in 2019.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
lineups.com

Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl 56 Odds

The Cincinnati Bengals will play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, February 13, 2022. The Bengals franchise will be making their third appearance in the Super Bowl; in their previous two Super Bowls they faced the San Francisco 49ers. At 3-0, Cincinnati is one of two teams that have played in and never lost a Conference Championship game in the Super Bowl era. The Bengals have scored at least 18 points in each of their three postseason games this season. Per Elias, Cincinnati had scored 17 points or fewer in each of their previous seven playoff games, which was the longest streak in NFL history. The Bengals 18-point comeback over the Kansas City Chiefs tied the 2006 Indianapolis Colts for the largest comeback victory in Conference Championship game history.
NFL
AL.com

Alabama Roots: Super Bowl superlatives

Shaun Alexander’s record for the most Super Bowl rushing yards by a player from an Alabama high school or college won’t be broken in Super Bowl LVI. None of the players with Alabama roots in this season’s NFL championship game is a running back. Other Super Bowl...
NFL
The Spun

Ja’Marr Chase Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl Loss

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
NFL
ESPN

Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp named MVP of Super Bowl LVI after 92-yard, 2-TD effort vs. Cincinnati Bengals

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Before Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp delivered in the biggest game of his career, he had to miss the previous biggest game of his career. About 40 minutes after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI and he had been named the game's Most Valuable Player, Kupp sat at a podium with son Cypress and recounted what he experienced the last time he was walking off the field of the game's grandest stage.
NFL
247Sports

Every former Kansas State player to win a Super Bowl

The Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI tonight in a 5:30 p.m. CT kickoff on NBC. With the game being played in Los Angeles, this will mark the second time in Super Bowl history and the second time in a row that a team will play the in Super Bowl in their home stadium.
NFL
LonghornCountry

Texas Longhorns in the Super Bowl — A History Lesson

The Texas Longhorns have a storied history in the Super Bowl, with more than two dozen former Longhorns having won rings, and 2022's Super Bowl LVI will mark the 17th consecutive year with a Longhorn participating in the NFL's biggest game. These performances and players will live as some of...
NFL
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2022, odds, props: Best bets for Rams vs. Bengals, including Joe Burrow, Cooper Kupp and halftime

We're inching closer to kickoff of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. As sports gambling continues to become legalized throughout the country, this is expected to be one of the most wagered Super Bowls in history. Of course, some of that action will roll simply on the outcome of this game including the spread along with the total. That said, we know that it's props that get the people going.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy