Law Enforcement

Paris police fire tear gas to disperse banned virus protest

By The Associated Press
NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS — Paris police fired tear gas Saturday against a handful of demonstrators on the Champs Elysees Avenue who defied a police order by taking part in a vehicle protest against virus restrictions inspired by Canada’s horn-honking “Freedom Convoy. ”. Police set up checkpoints into the...

Shropshire Star

Police arrest remaining protesters at US-Canada bridge

Demonstrators were detained and vehicles were towed near the Ambassador Bridge linking Detroit and Windsor just after dawn, officers in Ontario said. Police moved in to clear and arrest the remaining protesters near the busiest US-Canadian border crossing on Sunday, ending a demonstration against Covid-19 restrictions that has impacted the economies of both nations.
Reuters

French COVID protest convoy defies Paris stay-away order

PARIS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - A convoy protesting COVID-19 restrictions breached police defences and drove into central Paris on Saturday, snarling traffic around the Arc de Triomphe and on the Champs Elysees, as police fired tear gas at demonstrators. Protesters in cars, campervans, tractors and other vehicles had converged on...
AFP

Canada police clear key border bridge but protests still crippling Ottawa

Canadian police on Sunday cleared a key US border bridge occupied by trucker-led demonstrators angry over Covid-19 restrictions, towing vehicles and making "several" arrests in their bid to quell a movement that has also paralyzed downtown Ottawa. "Today, our national economic crisis at the Ambassador Bridge came to an end," Drew Dilkens, mayor of Windsor, Ontario, said in a statement. "Border crossings will re-open when it is safe to do so." US officials, who had pressed for a quick resolution as the blockades hit auto industries in both countries, praised what they called the "decisive" action in Windsor and said they expected the bridge to open by day's end. White House national security advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall said US and Canadian officials recognized "the imperative of taking swift, strong action and deterring future blockades."
Reuters

Paris bans French 'freedom convoy' protests from the capital

PARIS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - French "freedom convoy" motorists protesting against COVID-19 restrictions will be blocked from entering Paris, the French capital's police authority said on Thursday. Protesters set out from southern France on Wednesday in what they call a "freedom convoy" that will converge on Paris and Brussels to...
Law Enforcement
International Business Times

Police Fire Tear Gas As Anti-restrictions "Freedom Convoy" Enters Paris

French police fired tear gas at demonstrators on the Champs-Elysees avenue and other places in Paris on Saturday after a "Freedom Convoy" protesting against COVID-19 restrictions made it into the capital. Vehicles carrying protesters managed to get through police checkpoints in central Paris to snarl traffic around the Arc de...
CNBC

Canada police in standoff with protesters blocking key bridge to U.S.

A standoff between Canadian police and protesters blocking a key bridge to the United States continued on Saturday. Demonstrators opposing the government's strict pandemic restrictions have occupied the Ambassador Bridge for the fifth straight day. The protests snarled international trade and prompted President Joe Biden to call for an end...
Shropshire Star

Police filter Brussels traffic to dilute trucker protests

Early indications did not show a groundswell of support for the action, similar to demonstrations at the US-Canadian border. Belgian police have filtered traffic in and around Brussels during the Monday morning rush hour in an attempt to keep a vehicle protest against coronavirus restrictions in check. Officers narrowed some...
Fox News

French convoys protesting virus rules move toward Paris

From all across France, protesters angry over pandemic restrictions drove toward Paris Friday in scattered convoys of camper vans, cars and trucks in an effort to defy a police ban and blockade the French capital. Waving French flags and shouting "freedom," the protesters organized online, galvanized in part by truckers...
AFP

Covid-pass protest convoy heads for banned Brussels rally

Hundreds of cars, campervans and trucks taking part in a Canada-style protest convoy against Covid regulations were preparing to enter Brussels Monday where Belgian officials have already banned a demonstration following a weekend attempt in Paris. Around 1,300 vehicles from across France had arrived near the French border town of Lille by late Sunday, according to police. The protest is one of several worldwide inspired by the truckers' standoff with authorities in Canada. Camped at a parking lot near Lille, protesters brandished French flags and chanted "We won't give up" and "Freedom, freedom."
BBC

Covid protests: Hundreds fined as convoy enters Paris

Police have intercepted hundreds of vehicles trying to enter Paris as part of a protest against France's coronavirus regulations. Authorities have deployed more than 7,000 officers over the next three days in a bid to stop the demonstrators. Some vehicles managed to arrive at the Arc de Triomphe in the...
Outsider.com

Police Arrest ‘Freedom Convoy’ Protesters at US-Canadian Border

Many Americans have their attention locked on the 2022 Super Bowl, airing tonight at 6:30 EST. However, Outsiders simultaneously have their gaze turned to the ongoing blockade located at the United States/Canadian border. Ambassador Bridge, the primary source of the blockade, serves as a significant point of transport between the two nations. However, travel has seen major interruption among ongoing protests. Now, the convoy has seen consecutive days of demonstrations. As such, law enforcement has begun to arrest protestors participating in the truckers’ Freedom Convoy and its blockade.
