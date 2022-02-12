Paris police fire tear gas to disperse banned virus protest

Canadian police on Sunday cleared a key US border bridge occupied by trucker-led demonstrators angry over Covid-19 restrictions, towing vehicles and making "several" arrests in their bid to quell a movement that has also paralyzed downtown Ottawa. "Today, our national economic crisis at the Ambassador Bridge came to an end," Drew Dilkens, mayor of Windsor, Ontario, said in a statement. "Border crossings will re-open when it is safe to do so." US officials, who had pressed for a quick resolution as the blockades hit auto industries in both countries, praised what they called the "decisive" action in Windsor and said they expected the bridge to open by day's end. White House national security advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall said US and Canadian officials recognized "the imperative of taking swift, strong action and deterring future blockades."

PROTESTS ・ 1 DAY AGO