Mario Finally Plays Soccer After 15 Years With First Trailer for Anticipated 'Mario Strikers: Battle League'

By Shane Romanchick
Collider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo Switch is already having a great year with the release of Pokémon Legends: Arceus last month, but Nintendo has just mapped out the first half of their 2022 lineup and one of their major announcements sees the return of the company’s most popular sport franchise. The Mario Strikers series is...

Creative Bloq

Mysterious GTA 6 image drives gamers wild

The last few months have been quite the rollercoaster for Grand Theft Auto fans. Back in October, Rockstar games totally botched the release of the GTA remastered trilogy, with bugs and glitches galore. But in much better news, the long-awaited GTA 6 was finally confirmed last week, with the studio announcing that the sequel is well underway.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Blizzard’s New Survival Game Is Played in First Person, Has Been in the Works for 4.5 Years

Earlier this week, Blizzard Entertainment softly announced its new game, a survival title set in a brand new fantasy-themed IP. The announcement was primarily geared toward fellow game developers interested in the many job openings available. However, even though we've been told the project is still in early development, some other tidbits are worth highlighting. First of all, Blizzard president Mike Ybarra said he had already played several hours of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Pokemon Legends sure seems like a mainline game: do you want this to be the new norm?

The Pokemon Legends mainline entry debate raged on as soon as it was announced, but a new tweet provides some ammo on the pro main side of the argument. Just this past week, Nintendo UK asked “where did your journey with Pokemon begin?” while posting an infographic of “mainline” games in the series. It starts in 1999 with Pokemon Red and Blue (look at this western disrespect of Green!), then goes into Yellow, and from generation to generation, with the “third entry” games included, as well as Pokemon Let‘s Go, and generational remakes. At the end of the list in 2022 is Pokemon Legends: Arceus.
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

Mario Kart 8 DLC could signify a longer wait for Nintendo Switch 2

Mario Kart fans got some welcome news yesterday in the form of fresh downloadable content. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is getting 48 new tracks all based on courses from previous entries in the series. This is the first batch of new content for the game since it hit the Switch in 2017. But not all 48 courses are coming out at once. Instead, Nintendo plans to roll them out in six waves comprised of eight courses each. These waves will begin hitting Switch in March and continue through the end of 2023. And that timing is key because it’s probably the earliest that fans could expect to see a full successor to the Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
WRAL News

Go Ask Dad: Playing Super Mario Kart against my sons

Raleigh, N.C. — Santa gave my sons Super Mario Kart 8. I was just as excited about playing this race simulator. Years ago, I was the champion of my fraternity house. But I wondered if I should take it easy on my kids. After all, it was Christmas. Nintendo...
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Ocarina of Time’s Lake Hylia Showcased in Unreal Engine 5

Do you remember when you first set foot in Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and how blown away you were by the epic, vast world you were about to explore? That moment was pretty life changing for me as a kid. But, alas, the years have gone by; and though many long-time Zelda fans probably saw Ocarina of Time as a majestic and artistic masterpiece at the time of its release, the graphics of modern games sort of blow that N64’s art style out of the water. With that in mind, YouTube content creator RwanLink, who is known for his many outstanding Zelda animations, has recreated an absolute majestic showcase of Lake Hylia in the beautiful Unreal Engine 5. Having already redesigned Kakariko Village as well, this rendition of Lake Hylia is part of an ongoing series that, as RwanLink states in the description, “re-imagines different environments as if they exist in real life.”
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 announced for Nintendo Switch, releasing September 2022

During the February 9 Nintendo Direct live stream, we got our first look at Xenoblade Chronicles 3, coming to the Nintendo Switch. The final announcement at the end of the direct gives players a brief look at the upcoming action RPG. While it will not be released during the first half of 2022, we can expect it later this year in September 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Mario Strikers: Battle League Football Announced for Switch

Yesterday’s Direct episode also featured a snappy trailer Mario Strikers: Battle League Football announced. Influences from American football and a very offensive, playful heel can also be seen in it. Mario Strikers: Battle League Football will be released exclusively for Switch on June 10.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

A new Mario soccer game is coming to Switch

Last year Mario and company hit the fairway for Mario Golf: Super Rush. In 2022, Mario, Luigi and the rest of the gang are getting back on the soccer pitch. Announced on Wednesday's Nintendo Direct, Mario Strikers Battle League is coming to Nintendo Switch on June 10. You can see the debut trailer below.
VIDEO GAMES
cinelinx.com

Mario Strikers Returns With a New Game in June

After 15 years, Mario Strikers is finally getting a sequel, as the soccer based Mario Strikers: Battle League has been announced!. During today’s Nintendo Direct, the company revealed a brand new Mario sports-spin off title. This time, they’re diving back into soccer with a long-awaited return to Mario Strikers!
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Mario Strikers Battle League Dribbles to June Release

Normally I’m not the first person to talk about a sports game. But when an otherwise basic sports activity gets the trademark Nintendo touch, I pay attention. Which is why I’m happy to talk about Mario Strikers: Battle League. It’s coming this June 10th, and it looks to break new ground for soccer fans.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles' Gets Release Date on Nintendo Switch

Publisher Sega and game developer CyberConnect2 have announced that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles has officially received a Nintendo Switch worldwide release date of June 10. The game has been released on other consoles since October 15 and has received mostly positive reactions. Switch players can...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Is Finally Getting DLC

Nintendo has revealed that it is finally releasing DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the Switch's best-selling game. 48 remastered tracks from past Mario Kart games will be included. These will be released in waves up until the end of 2023. The first wave arrives on March 18th. The DLC...
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Mario Strikers Battle League: Release Date announced for fan favourite game

Get ready for everyone's favourite crazy football game to make a return, as Mario Strikers Battle League was announced at Nintendo Direct. It's been 15 years since we saw Mario Strikers Charged come out on the Wii, so we're thrilled Nintendo are revisiting the game with a third incarnation for the franchise.
VIDEO GAMES

