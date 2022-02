Who doesn't like a good old-fashioned romantic comedy; especially with Valentine's Day looming closer and closer? They prove to be a great choice to snuggle up with your significant other and enjoy or even watch alone for those who find themselves as hopeless romantics. While Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson will be puckering up on the big screen and on Peacock with their high-profile rom-com Marry Me, Amazon Prime Video has also got you covered with their new romantic movie I Want You Back starring the comedic talents of Charlie Day, Jenny Slate, Gina Rodriquez, and Manny Jacinto among others. The new film is directed by Jason Orley, who previously made the Pete Davidson-led coming-of-age comedy Big Time Adolescence over on Hulu and will be re-teaming with the SNL star for a biopic on Joey Ramone for Netflix.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO