Police investigate nonfatal shooting of Delaware teenager

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware are investigating the shooting of a teen in New Castle County.

New Castle County Police say they received a report of a shooting Friday afternoon in the community of Sophia’s Place West.

Officers arrived and found a 16-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to his upper and lower extremities. A good Samaritan had been rendering aid before police arrived.

The boy was taken to the hospital and reported in stable condition.

Police are investigating and asking the public to contact them if they have relevant information.