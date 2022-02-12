ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California Department of Insurance Issues 14 Cease and Desist Orders to Protect California Consumers from Unlicensed Health Coverage – See the List and Next Steps to Take

February 12, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – The California Department of Insurance has issued a Cease and Desist Order against First Continental Life & Accident Insurance Company for illegally acting as an. insurance company in the state and providing health coverage without the proper certification. The Department also...

The Hill

The Memo: Horizon darkens for Biden on Ukraine

President Biden is facing an intensifying crisis in Ukraine without any good options. A Russian invasion of its neighboring state could come any day now. If that happens, it will pitch Europe into its biggest crisis in decades, hit international financial markets and reverberate through domestic politics in Washington. Biden...
CBS News

Navy engineer Jonathan Toebbe pleads guilty in spy case

A Maryland-based naval nuclear engineer accused of trying to pass information about nuclear-powered submarines to a foreign government pleaded guilty Monday to one count of conspiracy to communicate restricted data. Jonathan Toebbe of Annapolis, Maryland, was formally indicted by a grand jury in October on one count of "conspiracy to...
CBS News

Texas sues Facebook parent Meta over facial recognition data

The Texas Attorney General is suing Facebook's parent company, saying it collected biometric data on Texans for commercial purposes without their informed consent. Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the lawsuit Monday in a state district court. The suit claims Facebook parent Meta has been "storing millions of biometric identifiers" — identified as retina or iris scans, voice prints, or a record of hand and face geometry — contained in photos and videos people uploaded to its services, including Facebook and Instagram.
