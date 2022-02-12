McKay new leader of New Hampshire Veterans Home

TILTON, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Veterans Home has a new leader.

Kimberly MacKay began as commandant of the home in Tilton on Jan. 28, the 11th leader in the home’s 132-year history. She transferred from the Glencliff Home, the state’s only other state-run long-term care facility.

She succeeds Margaret LaBrecque, the first female, non-military commandant of the home. LaBrecque began working at the home 17 years ago after transferring from the New Hampshire Liquor Commission. She was promoted from business administrator to director of administrative services before becoming commandant in 2013. She retires from state service on March 4.

“I will miss being here daily but look forward to returning as a volunteer to stay connected with our veterans, staff and families,” LaBrecque said in a statement.