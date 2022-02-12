ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

What A Universal DH Could Mean For The Guardians

By Tommy Wild
ClevelandBaseballInsider
ClevelandBaseballInsider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L0h6e_0eCnGf8H00

Rob Manfred's announcement of a Universal DH earlier this week came with welcome responses from both players and fans. It was a long and overdue rule that should have been implemented a while ago. But now with it here, it could affect how the Guardians construct their roster.

The Guardians have not been known to be major players in free agency in the past. They usually make minor deals to fill in holes where the front office sees fit and rely on their farm system to produce their stars. However, this may become a lot more difficult for the front office to do because they now have to compete with 15 more teams for offensive-focused free agents. This includes many veteran bats that have seen their defensive production start to fall off, but still can contribute at the plate.

In the past, these players may not have drawn interest from National League teams because of their defensive ability, but the new position in the National League will put these players in high demand. This makes signing them a more difficult task for the Guardians.

Current National League rosters are not constructed for a designated hitter and some teams will be looking to acquire one ahead of the 2022 season. Some National League teams may have similar struggles as the Guardians could with signing players because of the increased market and roster payroll. To get a DH, they may look to trade with American League teams who have more flexible rosters in terms of a DH.

Right now the Guardians' DH is Franmil Reyes and it is pretty hard to imagine the team letting him go after hitting .254 with 30 home runs in 2021. But if a team comes calling about a player who could fill in at DH, such as Bobby Bradley or Josh Naylor, will the front office listen?

The implementation of a Universal DH is a great thing for baseball. It will hopefully improve offense around the league and opens up a larger market for players who are later in their career and have seen their defensive ability decline. But for the Guardians, who rely on that market to fill out their roster, it could create new challenges for the front office when building their roster.

You may also like:

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Buccaneers Rumored To Be Considering Major Quarterback Trade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in need of a new quarterback – well, probably. While Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this year, the Buccaneers are reportedly leaving the door open for him to return. Brady, 44, is likely to stay retired, though...
NFL
New York Post

Buck Showalter has plenty of ways to handle Mets’ DH situation

Even when Buck Showalter had defensively deficient players such as Nelson Cruz and Danny Tartabull, he refused to use their offense-first profile strictly as designated hitters. In 16 full seasons managing in the American League, Showalter only twice had one player accumulate more than 100 games started as the DH.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Franmil Reyes
Person
Rob Manfred
FanSided

Rob Manfred makes it easier for Braves to re-sign Freddie Freeman without worry

With the universal designated hitter now in place in the National League, the Braves have far less to worry about in any Freddie Freeman contract talks. The hold-up here, of course, is that Freeman wants a six-year contract, while the Braves would rather the deal be worth five seasons or less. Atlanta is cautious of signing Freeman, who is over the age of 30, to a contract that will pay him elite first base money well into his near-40’s.
MLB
The Spun

Ja’Marr Chase Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl Loss

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
NFL
FanSided

MLB insider suggests ridiculous first post-lockout move for Dodgers

Despite losing Corey Seager and dealing with Clayton Kershaw’s uncertain future, the Los Angeles Dodgers really are in good shape for 2022 as long as they make a few necessary additions once the lockout ends. Starting pitching? Need it. Bullpen help? You bet. Bench depth? Yes please. But in...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Phillies sign utilityman Yairo Munoz to minor league deal

The Phillies have signed utilityman Yairo Munoz to a minor league deal, per the team’s transactions log at MLB.com. Munoz was outrighted off Boston’s 40-man roster in October and elected minor league free agency at season’s end, making him eligible to sign during the lockout. Munoz, 27,...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#The National League#Guardians#American League#Universal
metsmerizedonline.com

MLB Lockout: Maybe a Glimmer of Hope?

Let’s try something different. The lockout has now reached its 73rd day, and despite commissioner Rob Manfred’s optimistic tone on February 10, the two sides are still not close to a deal that will allow baseball to be played. Saturday’s meeting did not seem to move the needle, but could there be some hope on the horizon? Here’s the positive spin.
MLB
MassLive.com

Josh Ockimey, former Boston Red Sox 5th-rounder who hit 15 HRs for WooSox in 2022, signs with hometown Phillies

One of the most beloved members of the inaugural WooSox’ roster is leaving the Red Sox’ organization. First baseman Josh Ockimey has signed a minor-league deal with the Phillies, he announced on Twitter. Ockimey, who was drafted by the Red Sox in the fifth round of the 2014 draft and spent eight seasons in the team’s system, is a Philadelphia native who will now get the chance to play for his hometown team.
MLB
uticaphoenix.net

Fantasy baseball: What is the impact of the universal DH for 2022 and beyond?

Baseball’s labor negotiations forge on, but the past week has effectively confirmed a major development pertaining to fantasy. It’s clear from Commissioner Rob Manfred’s Feb. 10 statements that the universal designated hitter is looking very likely to return for 2022 and, if so, it will presumably be here to stay.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall MLB Draft Pick Dies At 58

A former No. 1 overall MLB Draft pick has reportedly died at the age of 58. Calvin Jones, the No. 1 overall pick in the 1984 MLB Draft by the Seattle Mariners, has reportedly passed away following a battle with cancer. The Compton, California native was a pitcher. He played...
MLB
Over the Monster

What the National League adding the DH could mean for the post-lockout Red Sox

At least based on what we hear from the outside, there is not a whole lot of positivity to take away from these negotiations between the league and players looking for a new CBA. With the owner-imposed lockout in place, MLB is at a standstill until this negotiation ends, and much of what we’ve been told about has been surrounding disagreements between the two sides. That said, there has been one fairly significant agreement made, with the two sides agreeing to implement the designated hitter in the National League, a move everyone has seen coming for a few years now at least.
MLB
NESN

What Beanpot Title Means For Boston University Moving Forward

BOSTON — Boston University is one of the hottest teams in college hockey right now. The Terriers took down the three-time reigning champion Northeastern Huskies in the Beanpot championship Monday night to earn their 31st title in the school history and first since 2015. Boston University also extended its...
BOSTON, MA
Pinstripe Alley

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/15/22

Welcome back, hope you’re ready for the day’s latest developments ... man, that sure was a lot, need a refresher? Oh, wait. The lockout is indeed still stagnant, and the marginal moves that have been made for the past couple of months aren’t inspiring anything resembling hope right now. If and when we see some real traction, we’ll be raring to go at some fresh news and talking points — but until then, we stay the course.
BASEBALL
FanSided

Latest Freddie Freeman rumors: Like it or not, Rob Manfred intervened

What’s the latest Freddie Freeman buzz? Things seem to be trending upward for the Braves as they try to re-sign the face of their franchise. Freeman remains a free agent thanks to the MLB lockout, as the Braves are forbidden to have contact with their first baseman and 2020 NL MVP. While the two sides were not on the same page pre-lockout, the longer MLB and MLBPA go without an agreement, the greater the risk is of Freeman signing elsewhere.
MLB
FanSided

Atlanta Braves should bring Joc Pederson back

The Atlanta Braves found themselves in a difficult spot during the 2021 season. Due to a lack of production and a rash of injuries, they needed to remake their outfield on the fly at the trade deadline. Not only were they able to do so, but those players were key pieces in the Braves’ improbable championship run.
MLB
ClevelandBaseballInsider

ClevelandBaseballInsider

Cleveland, OH
142
Followers
194
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

ClevelandBaseballInsider is a FanNation channel covering the Cleveland Indians

Comments / 0

Community Policy