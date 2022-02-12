Texas 5-Star running back Rueben Owens plans Michigan State visit

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team lost to Ohio State, 68-57, on Saturday night at the Crisler Center. Eli Brooks led the Wolverines with 17 points, and he was the only player on the team to sink a 3-pointer until the final minute. Hunter Dickinson added 14 points on 17 field-goal attempts.
Ohio State felt like they let one get away when Rutgers rallied from a 64-56 deficit and stunned the Buckeyes 66-64 on Wednesday. But the Buckeyes leaders like E.J. Liddell, Kyle Young, Jamari Wheeler and Justin Ahrens preached that they could make up for the gut-wrenching loss if they went into Ann Arbor and beat a red-hot Michigan team. Mission accomplished. Liddell erupted for 28 points, five rebounds, one assist and three blocks, and Ohio State shut down Michigan in the second half for a 68-57 win.
Former Michigan and NFL star running back Tyrone Wheatley is about to return to the NFL as an assistant coach. The Denver Broncos are expected to hire Wheatley as running backs coach, sources tell On3. Wheatley has been the coach at Morgan State since 2019 after serving as running backs...
To some, Valentine's Day proposals can seem a bit trite or bourgeois. So, when given the opportunity to propose to his girlfriend, Danielle, after winning the Super Bowl, the day before Valentine's Day, former Husky safety Taylor Rapp didn't hesitate. Hopefully the third-year safety still has big dinner plans for...
One former Los Angeles Rams star is not sweating his Super Bowl seating arrangement, and clearly thinks it’s silly that Eric Dickerson is. Jim Everett, who quarterbacked the Rams from 1986 to 1993, tweeted Saturday that he was looking forward to attending the Super Bowl on Sunday. He also sent a clear message to Dickerson by saying he did not care about where his seats were, “unlike other legends.”
A beloved longtime sportscaster died at the age of 72 on Saturday night, according to multiple reports out of Michigan. Frank Beckmann, a longtime sportscaster in the Detroit, Michigan area, passed away following a battle with vascular dementia. The longtime voice of Michigan sports and WJR-AM had reportedly been living...
Four-star wide receiver Kyler Kasper of Gilbert (Ariz.) Williams Field has narrowed his list to ten schools–Ohio State, Iowa, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Georgia, USC, UCLA, Oregon, Arizona State, and Miami. The 6-foot-6, 200 pounder is ranked as the No. 142 player in the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally...
Sad news from Metro Detroit as longtime Wolverine football announcer Frank Beckmann has died after a short stay in hospice. The longtime Michigan sports fixture passed away at the age of 72 on Saturday night in a Clarkston hospice facility. According to reports from the Detroit Free Press, the sportscaster...
The Dallas Cowboys had high hopes for the 2021 campaign, but the team's 12-win regular season came to a quick end in the postseason when Dallas was eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild-Card round of the NFC playoffs. The Cowboys have not reached the Super Bowl, much less the NFC Championship Game, since the 1995 season, and retired three-time Super Bowl champion Dallas running back Emmitt Smith says there are many issues to point to for that 26-year drought.
Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies rallied together a historic 2022 recruiting class, leading to some distasteful rumors surrounding NIL deals — and former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron quickly came to Fisher’s defense, saying that the Texas A&M staff worked hard to round up the class they did.
Sad news to pass along: Frank Beckmann, a longtime play-by-play broadcaster for Michigan, passed away this weekend. A tribute by Neal Rubin of The Detroit News revealed that Beckmann died Saturday night of vascular dementia, according to his wife, Karen. Beckmann was with Detroit’s WJR-AM for 48 years, beginning in...
Former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron doesn’t plan on coaching during the 2022 season. Orgeron was let go from LSU after this season, just two years after leading the school to a National Championship. He went on the Dan Patrick Show and confirmed that he wants to take the...
LENGTHY SCORING droughts plagued Washington State again on Monday and spoiled and otherwise scrappy effort at Oregon that wasn't sealed until the final seconds when WSU's Michael Flowers narrowly missed a would-be game-tying trey. The Ducks, now winners of 11 of their last 13, prevailed 62-59 in a physical game punctuated by curious officiating. The loss drops the Cougars to 14-10 overall and 7-6 in Pac-12 play with eight regular-season games left this season.
Antonio Pierce is back in the NFL. The former Arizona State defensive coordinator and New York Giants linebacker was hired by the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Mike Garafolo. Pierce resigned from Arizona State earlier this month to seek NFL opportunities. However, Pierce’s resignation came amid an NCAA investigation into...
On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
Wan’Dale Robinson is off to the NFL as he puts his athleticism on display at the 2022 Scouting Combine. There were questions if Robinson would go to the NFL or come back to Kentucky for one more year in 2022, but he elected to go pro. Now draft eligible, ESPN’s Todd McShay is a big fan. In fact, he thinks he’s going to be a Deebo Samuel type of player.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – North Carolina won for the 13th time in 14 games at the Smith Center on Saturday, exploding out of the gate to build an early 24-1 lead and coasting to a 94-74 victory against an undermanned Florida State squad. Carolina (18-7, 10-4 ACC) led 18-0...
Comments / 0