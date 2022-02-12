Texas 5-Star running back Rueben Owens plans Michigan State visit

Ohio State felt like they let one get away when Rutgers rallied from a 64-56 deficit and stunned the Buckeyes 66-64 on Wednesday. But the Buckeyes leaders like E.J. Liddell, Kyle Young, Jamari Wheeler and Justin Ahrens preached that they could make up for the gut-wrenching loss if they went into Ann Arbor and beat a red-hot Michigan team. Mission accomplished. Liddell erupted for 28 points, five rebounds, one assist and three blocks, and Ohio State shut down Michigan in the second half for a 68-57 win.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO