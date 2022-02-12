ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gun sale surge brings record money for conservation grants

By Associated Press
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 2 days ago
BILLINGS, Montana (AP)- Tax receipts from surging gun and ammunition sales have boosted money for a U.S. conservation program to a record level.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says excise taxes on guns, ammunition and archery equipment brought in $1.1 billion to be doled out in state grants in 2022 for wildlife conservation and hunter education. A related program for fish restoration brought in almost $400 million from taxes on fishing equipment and boat fuel.

A minimum of 18.5 million firearms were sold last year, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

The group says ammunition sales also have been up sharply during the pandemic.

