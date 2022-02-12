ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Pilot shortage could hinder traffic growth at CLT

By Charlotte Business Journal
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MLNDE_0eCnGTUR00
Travelers returned to Charlotte Douglas International Airport in 2021 after a pandemic-marred 2020. (Charlotte Business Journal)

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Douglas International Airport was among the big winners in terms of passenger traffic last year, according to an article from Forbes that looks at data from multiple airports nationwide.

The magazine notes CLT appears to have maintained its ranking at No. 6 among the world’s busiest airports, a spot it snagged in 2020 after previously landing at No. 11.

[ ALSO READ: Pilot union says winter weather isn’t only cause of flight cancellations at Charlotte Douglas ]

But CLT’s strength during the pandemic could wind up being a hurdle to further growth in traffic, as pilot shortages are squeezing regional jet service.

(WATCH BELOW: Pilot union says winter weather isn’t only cause of flight cancellations at Charlotte Douglas)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Business
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
77K+
Followers
85K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy