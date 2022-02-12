Pilot shortage could hinder traffic growth at CLT

Travelers returned to Charlotte Douglas International Airport in 2021 after a pandemic-marred 2020. (Charlotte Business Journal)

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Douglas International Airport was among the big winners in terms of passenger traffic last year, according to an article from Forbes that looks at data from multiple airports nationwide.

The magazine notes CLT appears to have maintained its ranking at No. 6 among the world’s busiest airports, a spot it snagged in 2020 after previously landing at No. 11.

But CLT’s strength during the pandemic could wind up being a hurdle to further growth in traffic, as pilot shortages are squeezing regional jet service.

