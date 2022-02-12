ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

‘Everybody’s worried’: Britons urged to flee Ukraine arrive in UK

By Clea Skopeliti
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v6UCM_0eCnG5dU00
Paul Meakin, his wife Svetlana and their daughter arrive at Gatwick from Kyiv.

Passengers arriving in the UK on one of the first flights from Kyiv since the call for Britons to immediately leave Ukraine have described growing alarm in the country.

The Foreign Office on Friday warned British nationals to leave Ukraine immediately while commercial flights are still available and the land border with Poland remains open. The number of British nationals in Ukraine is believed to be in the low thousands.

Haider Ali, a student at the Dnipro Medical Institute in central Ukraine, was among those arriving at Gatwick shortly after midday on Saturday. Ali, from Birmingham, told the PA news agency that he had been unsure about leaving the country.

“I’d been in two minds about coming back because of the advice coming out by the British embassy, about the amber alert, red alert,” he said. “A lot of people, a lot of students were waiting for the red alert, and it happened yesterday.

“Once that happened, everybody booked their tickets and left as soon as possible,” Ali said. He said his one-way flight ticket cost £210, adding that he thought prices would jump in coming days as people flee the country.

The 21-year-old said his university, where around half of the students are British, had advised students to “get out as soon as you can”.

The US on Friday warned of the “very distinct possibility” of a Russian invasion of Ukraine in the next few days and told all remaining Americans to leave the country in the next 48 hours.

James Heappey, the UK armed forces minister, said that there are no plans for an emergency airlift by western air forces from Kyiv, unlike in Afghanistan last summer. “The Royal Air Force will not be in a position to go in and to fly people out,” he said on Saturday.

Ali said public opinion in Ukraine remained divided over the likelihood of a Russian invasion, but that the view that the western media were exaggerating the severity of the crisis was changing. He said: “The Ukrainians are generally very laissez-faire as in terms of people, but the last couple of days they’ve started to get worried.

“And when that happens, alarm bells should be ringing.”

The divergent perspectives on the situation were exemplified in the views expressed by two passengers on the flight from the capital. Ukrainian Pasha Honcharuk, 24, from Kyiv, said he was “not too worried” and was just travelling for work. He said: “All news channels tell that there will be war but I don’t think so.”

In contrast, a Ukrainian business analyst, who did not want to be named, said “of course everybody’s worried” about the possibility of an invasion. However, she said the threat had not been behind her decision to move to London for work.

Amid calls for Britons to leave Ukraine immediately, the former British ambassador to the US Kim Darroch described the challenge remaining embassy staff would have to undertake to help Britons leave the country, saying it would “overwhelm the embassy’s resources”.

“With lots of foreign nationals trying to get out, there will be chaos, there may need to be extra flights laid on so this will occupy everyone’s time for 24 hours a day for the next few days and you won’t get everyone out – some people will choose to stay,” Lord Darroch said.

Comments / 0

Related
wallstreetwindow.com

Russia-Ukraine standoff: Putin says US could drag Moscow into war with aim to impose sanctions – Source – Global News

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the United States and other Western countries could drag with Moscow into a military conflict with the aim to impose sanctions on Russia. But he added he hoped dialogue on Ukraine would continue in order to avoid “negative scenarios,” including war. In his first direct public comments on the Ukraine crisis in nearly six weeks, a defiant Putin showed no sign of backing down from security demands that Western countries have called non-starters and a possible excuse to launch an invasion. He said the U.S. and the West ignored Russia’s security concerns with the expansion of NATO into Eastern Europe. Putin was speaking at a news conference with the visiting prime minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, one of several NATO leaders trying to intercede with him as the crisis has escalated. Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, and Western countries say they fear Putin may be planning to invade. Russia denies this, but has said it could take unspecified military action unless its security demands are met. Western countries say any invasion would bring sanctions on Moscow.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Darroch
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Telegraph

Live Ukraine latest: Russia and China issue joint pledge to take on the West

China has openly sided with Russia over its unprecedented security demands, calling for a halt to Nato’s eastward expansion. A joint declaration signed by Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday lashes out at Nato for being aggressive to its neighbours. “The sides oppose further...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Ukraine#Foreign Nationals#Britons#The Foreign Office#British#Russian#Americans#Western Air Forces
Daily Mail

'God save the Queen!': Ukrainian troops say British NLAW missiles are a 'game-changer' as they train to fight Russian forces and warn 'crazy' Putin: 'We will kill for our homeland'

These are the Ukrainian troops who will face down Russian tanks armed with British NLAW missiles if Vladimir Putin gives the green light to invade. 'God Save the Queen!' bellowed Lieutenant Colonel Ihor Bezogluk, as he welcomed MailOnline journalists to a base 50 miles north of Kyiv where his troops were training to use the NLAWS (Next generation Light Anti-Tank Weapons).
MILITARY
iheart.com

Biden wants to send 50,000 troops to Ukraine... but why?!

Remember when Democrats said Trump was going to start World War 3?. Right now, as war is on the verge of erupting in Eastern Europe, President Brandon is considering sending thousands of soldiers and equipment to join our NATO allies, but nobody back here in America seems to share his concerns.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Europe
AFP

US moves F-16 squadron from Germany to Romania as tension spikes over Ukraine

The US military said Friday it was repositioning a squadron of F-16 war planes from Germany to Romania, "to reinforce regional security" in the midst of flaring tensions with Russia over Ukraine. Without specifying how many F-16s were being moved, the command of the US Air Forces in Europe said the planes would arrive Friday at the Romanian air base of Fetesti, less than 60 miles (100 kilometers) from the Black Sea, where they will join Italian combat aircraft that are already deployed there. The aircraft and crews will "work closely with allies in the Black Sea region to reinforce regional security during the current tensions caused by Russia's military build-up near Ukraine," the US command, which is based in Germany, said in a statement. They will be responsible in particular for protecting NATO airspace in the region close to Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Business Insider

Ukraine is getting ready to ditch the AK-47

After USSR broke up, Ukraine and other former republics had a huge stash of Soviet small arms, including AK-47s. Ukraine's military used the AK-47 extensively, but by the 2010s, it wanted a weapon similar to what NATO used. The result was the WAC-47, which looks like a longer-barreled M4 and...
MILITARY
NBC News

Why does Russia want to invade Ukraine now?

NBC News’ Jose-Diaz Balart breaks down the meaning of the potential Russian invasion and why President Vladimir Putin has chosen now to invade Ukraine. Experts say this war could be the biggest conflict in Europe since WWII.Feb. 12, 2022.
POLITICS
Fox News

What Putin Really Wants With Ukraine

It’s been roughly 30 years since the Soviet Union collapsed. Since the fall of the USSR, Russia and Ukraine have had a complicated relationship, making tensions even higher now given the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO. But could Russian control over Ukraine be the first step towards a recreation of the Russian Empire? US ambassador to Ukraine and Vice President of Russia and Europe at the United States Institute of Peace William Taylor joins the Rundown to discuss the importance of US and European support of Ukraine, the country’s recent westernization, and the consequences Russia will face if it pursues an invasion.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

151K+
Followers
51K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy