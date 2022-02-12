ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidlay Brothers lead #4 PackWrestle past Pitt, 26-9

By ClassicState
backingthepack.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNC State (11-1, 4-0) traveled up to Pitt for their penultimate weekend of dual action and took some punches from the Panthers (7-6, 1-3), but on the backs of two Hidlay tech falls, were able to pull away for the 26-9 victory. The first half of the lineup looked really sluggish...

