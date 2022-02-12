Hidlay Brothers lead #4 PackWrestle past Pitt, 26-9

In the first quarter neither team was playing like a well-oiled machine. Then in the second quarter the Cards seemed to settle down and play better defense and went into halftime with a 32-21 lead. However, as Kianna Smith pointed out after the game, “Previously we’ve had some bad third quarters and that was an emphasis for us to come out and just play well coming out of halftime and I think we did that.” They did indeed. Louisville’s lead ballooned to over 20 points, and today they kept their foot on the gas until the very end.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO