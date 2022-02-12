Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Probable Saturday

Vucevic scored 31 points (14-25 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding 15 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 36 minutes during Saturday's 106-101 win over the Thunder. He couldn't find his shot from downtown, but otherwise it was an excellent performance for the veteran center. The double-double was the 32nd of the season for Vucevic, putting him fifth in the league in that category. He's also scored in double digits in 15 straight games, averaging 22.4 points, 12.9 boards, 3.8 assists, 1.5 threes and 1.3 blocks over that stretch.
