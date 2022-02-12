ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Probable Saturday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Vucevic (hip) is probable for Saturday's game against the Thunder....

www.cbssports.com

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Derozan Scores 38, Vucevic Dominates As Bulls Beat Thunder

It wasn’t like the Chicago Bulls asked DeMar DeRozan to deliver yet another dominant performance. Then again, requests aren’t needed. DeRozan scored 38 points, Nikola Vucevic added 31 points and 15 rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls overcame a sluggish start to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 106-101 on Saturday night.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Big double-double against Thunder

Vucevic scored 31 points (14-25 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding 15 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 36 minutes during Saturday's 106-101 win over the Thunder. He couldn't find his shot from downtown, but otherwise it was an excellent performance for the veteran center. The double-double was the 32nd of the season for Vucevic, putting him fifth in the league in that category. He's also scored in double digits in 15 straight games, averaging 22.4 points, 12.9 boards, 3.8 assists, 1.5 threes and 1.3 blocks over that stretch.
NBA
State
Minnesota State
uticaphoenix.net

Sources: Bulls’ LaVine to see specialist for knee

Chicago Bulls All-Star guard Zach LaVine is traveling to Los Angeles to get further evaluation on his left knee but still hopes to participate in next Sunday’s All-Star Game, sources told ESPN. LaVine has been experiencing discomfort in the knee for several weeks, and although a January MRI showed...
NBA
The Big Lead

Nick Wright Finally Has the Evidence Needed to Convince People LeBron James Can Score

LeBron James scored 26 points on Friday night and in the process passed Kareem Abdul-Jabaar for the most combined regular season and playoff points in NBA history. If LeBron chooses, he will pass Kareem on the all-time regular season points list in a couple seasons. It's a lot of scoring from one of the best players ever and FS1's Nick Wright wanted to take the opportunity to let everyone know what's really going on.
NBA
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Has Stunning Prediction For The Lakers

Michael Wilbon is officially out on the Los Angeles Lakers. Wilbon has seen enough of their inconsistent play this season, even with a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup. “The Lakers are done,” Wilbon said. “I’m tired of this exercise. When are they going to right the...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Sends Message To Frank Vogel For Benching Him During Crunch Time: "I'm Not Accustomed To Sitting For Long Stretches."

Russell Westbrook's play has been unexpectedly poor for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, and it has led to him being benched late in close games by coach Frank Vogel. As a player that has been a superstar in this league and an MVP in the last decade, this has not gone down well with the man himself, and Westbrook has made his unhappiness with the situation quite clear through various quotes to the media.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bulls' Zach LaVine: Questionable Saturday

LaVine is questionable for Saturday's game against Oklahoma City due to left knee injury management. LaVine has been back in action for each of the last three games and has averaged 23.7 points, 6.3 assists and 5.7 rebounds in 38.0 minutes per contest during that time. If he's held out against the Thunder, Matt Thomas and Malcolm Hill should see increased roles.
NBA
Riverside Press Enterprise

Reggie Jackson, Clippers hold off Luka Doncic, Mavs

One more time – with feeling. In their second meeting in three days with the Dallas Mavericks, and their fourth and final clash of the regular season, the Clippers got more physical on defense and on the boards. That, and a late-fourth-quarter flourish from Reggie Jackson to push them over the top, allowing them to wrestle a 99-97 win away from Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kristaps Porzingis Opens Up On Partnership With Luka Doncic: "Not What Everybody Expected, Not What I Expected, But That’s What It Is In This League Sometimes."

Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic were the former star partnership for the Dallas Mavericks. The duo failed to achieve much in the postseason during their time together, not winning a single playoff series. When speaking to Chase Hughes of NBC Sports, Kristaps Porzingis opened up on being teammates with Luka...
NBA

