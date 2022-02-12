Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Puts up 18 points in loss

Westbrook (back) contributed 19 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Saturday's 117-115 loss to the Warriors. Westbrook didn't appear to have any issues with a back injury that caused him to sit out Wednesday's loss, as he logged 35 minutes and enjoyed his best shooting performance thus far in February. The veteran point guard finished second on Los Angeles in scoring and, as usual, chipped in nicely as both a rebounder and distributor. Westbrook has taken his fair share of heat for the Lakers' struggles this season, but he was the only Los Angeles starter to make more than half his shots Saturday and turned the ball over only once in an efficient effort.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO