NBA

Bulls' Zach LaVine: Questionable Saturday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

LaVine is questionable for Saturday's game against Oklahoma City due to left knee...

www.cbssports.com

uticaphoenix.net

Sources: Bulls’ LaVine to see specialist for knee

Chicago Bulls All-Star guard Zach LaVine is traveling to Los Angeles to get further evaluation on his left knee but still hopes to participate in next Sunday’s All-Star Game, sources told ESPN. LaVine has been experiencing discomfort in the knee for several weeks, and although a January MRI showed...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Bulls star Zach LaVine making worrisome decision amid knee problems

On Sunday, the Chicago Bulls received some concerning news when they learned that Zach LaVine will go to Los Angeles to visit a specialist about his knee issue. LaVine has been suffering from knee stiffness, according to sources, but still intends to participate in the All-Star Game. This isn’t great...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Should Zach LaVine’s Knee Injury Concern Chicago Bulls?

The Chicago Bulls have been one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference throughout the 2021-22 NBA season, but have experienced no shortage of injuries to key players. With Lonzo Ball (meniscus tear), Patrick Williams (wrist injury), and Alex Caruso (fractured wrist) remaining sidelined, Zach LaVine’s name surfacing in injury news adds reason for concern.
NBA
Chicago Sun-Times

Bulls outlast Thunder without ailing Zach LaVine

There’s a fine line between being cautious and being concerned. The Bulls found themselves on it Saturday. Before their 106-101 victory Saturday against the Thunder at the United Center, coach Billy Donovan explained the situation with guard Zach LaVine’s left knee and how the team will be taking a different approach with it moving forward.
NBA
Chicago Tribune

Zach LaVine reportedly will visit a knee specialist ahead of All-Star Weekend as the Chicago Bulls continue to battle injuries

The short-handed Chicago Bulls could lose yet another key player ahead of the All-Star break as Zach LaVine reportedly will fly to Los Angeles to receive special treatment on his left knee, according to ESPN. LaVine sat out Saturday’s 106-101 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder because of an aggravation in his left knee. The All-Star guard previously played two games with back spasms before ...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Can DeMar DeRozan Keep Bulls Afloat Amid Bulls’ Injury Concerns?

When you hear the name “Chicago Bulls”, what do you think of? The most obvious answer is Michael Jordan and the six NBA titles he helped bring to the city of Chicago. Since “The Last Dance” season though during the 1997-98 season, the Bulls really have not found much success as a franchise. They had some good runs with Derrick Rose and Jimmy Butler in the early 2010s, but overall, the Bulls have been rebuilding since 1998, looking for the pieces to once again make a championship run.
NBA
AllRaptors

Zach LaVine's Injury Opens Another Door For Pascal Siakam's All-Star Candidacy

Maybe the fourth time is the charm for Pascal Siakam's All-Star candidacy. With Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine expected to miss the All-Star Game due to an ailing left knee, Siakam will now have another chance to earn a trip to Cleveland this weekend. Having been passed over first by the Eastern Conference coaches and then twice by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver as injury replacements for Kevin Durant and James Harden, Siakam seems like the favorite to earn a spot in the game.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Central Notes: Haliburton, Bagley, Robinson, LaVine

Getting traded so early in his career was an emotional experience for new Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, as he wrote in a Players Tribune post. He was caught by surprise when his agent informed him he might be traded and “started crying my eyes out” when Kings GM Monte McNair told the second-year guard he’d been dealt to Indiana.
NBA
Sporting News

Zach LaVine injury update: Bulls All-Star to see knee specialist in Los Angeles

As All-Star Weekend approaches, the Chicago Bulls will have to re-adjust to life without All-Star guard Zach LaVine. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, LaVine will leave the team to travel to Los Angeles to see a specialist for a troublesome left knee injury. LaVine is averaging 24.6 points, 4.9 rebounds...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Zach LaVine out until All-Star break

Joe Cowley: Zach LaVine will be out of Bulls games until after the All-Star Break. Still had swelling in the knee from game-to-game. Bulls win third straight, DeRozan wants Zach LaVine back and that “sunny island,” but when he couldn’t find either on Monday he just dropped 40 on his old Spurs team instead!
NBA
bleachernation.com

An Awesome Offense, A Better Bench, LaVine is Questionable, and Other Bulls Bullets

Put Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams, and Derrick Jones Jr. on the sideline, and I’d still pick this Chicago Bulls offense to hang with anyone in the league. I know we all expected the Bulls to be a bucket-getting monster before the season got underway, but that doesn’t make watching it any less special, especially when Javonte Green and Coby White are adding 20+ points apiece. The second half against the Timberwolves was a true offensive clinic. We watched Nikola Vucevic grab 12 of his 26 points in the third quarter while Zach LaVine scored 8 of his 12 points. Those two then passed the torch to DeMar DeRozan and Coby White, who combined for 28 points in the 4th quarter to lead the team to a 42-point final frame. It was a sight to see.
NBA
Chicago Tribune

Column: DeMar DeRozan is on a ‘Jordanesque’ roll for the Chicago Bulls, who need his increased scoring output with Zach LaVine fighting knee soreness

Every once in a while an NBA player has a performance so brilliant, it’s referred to as “Jordanesque.” Cue DeMar DeRozan, who in Monday night’s 120-109 victory against the San Antonio Spurs continued a scoring streak that hasn’t been seen in Chicago since the days of Michael Jordan, putting him on par with the Bulls legend. DeRozan’s 38-point night against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday ...
NBA

