Bulls' Zach LaVine: Questionable Saturday

Put Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams, and Derrick Jones Jr. on the sideline, and I’d still pick this Chicago Bulls offense to hang with anyone in the league. I know we all expected the Bulls to be a bucket-getting monster before the season got underway, but that doesn’t make watching it any less special, especially when Javonte Green and Coby White are adding 20+ points apiece. The second half against the Timberwolves was a true offensive clinic. We watched Nikola Vucevic grab 12 of his 26 points in the third quarter while Zach LaVine scored 8 of his 12 points. Those two then passed the torch to DeMar DeRozan and Coby White, who combined for 28 points in the 4th quarter to lead the team to a 42-point final frame. It was a sight to see.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO