NBA

Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Sniffs triple-double in win

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Vucevic totaled 26 points (11-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and seven assists in 35 minutes...

www.cbssports.com

Reuters

DeMar DeRozan stays hot, leads Bulls over Spurs

EditorsNote: 2nd graf, tweaked play by play, 5th graf, adjust rebound numbers; smaller changes elsewhere. DeMar DeRozan poured in 40 points and continued his historic scoring run as the Chicago Bulls outlasted the visiting San Antonio Spurs 120-109 on Monday to win their fourth straight game. The Bulls trailed by...
NBA
abc17news.com

DeRozan scores 38, Vucevic dominates as Bulls beat Thunder

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 38 points, Nikola Vucevic added 31 points and 15 rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls overcame a sluggish start to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 106-101. Tied with Cleveland for second place in the Eastern Conference coming in, the Bulls turned things around after falling behind by 14 points in the second quarter. They made enough baskets down the stretch to come away with their third straight win. DeRozan set a career high with his sixth straight 30-point game. The All-Star scored nine over the final five minutes. Coby White scored 16. Lu Dort led Oklahoma City with 31 points. Rookie Josh Giddey added 11 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his second triple-double.
NBA
Portland Tribune

Simons, Hart, Nurkic and Trail Blazers beat Giannis-less Bucks

BLAZERS GAME RECAPS: Check back after each game for summaries on Portland Trail Blazers games. MONDAY, FEB. 14 Trail Blazers 122, Bucks 107 — Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play for Milwaukee (sore ankle), but Portland still beat the NBA champion Bucks on their home floor, leading by as many as 21 points. All five starters — Justise Winslow, Jusuf Nurkic, Josh Hart, Anfernee Simons, CJ Elleby — scored in double figures, led by the Blazers' new dynamic duo in the backcourt. Simons scored 31 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and Hart added 27 points with five 3-pointers. Nurkic had 23 points and 16 rebounds. Winslow added 10 rebounds, as both he and Hart continue to play well in starting roles after being acquired in trades. The Blazers (24-34) hit 18 3-pointers. Jrue Holiday had 23 points for Milwaukee (35-23), which shot only .427 (.317 3-pointers, 13 of 41). Khris Middleton had 16 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. {loadposition sub-article-01}
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Sends Message To Frank Vogel For Benching Him During Crunch Time: "I'm Not Accustomed To Sitting For Long Stretches."

Russell Westbrook's play has been unexpectedly poor for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, and it has led to him being benched late in close games by coach Frank Vogel. As a player that has been a superstar in this league and an MVP in the last decade, this has not gone down well with the man himself, and Westbrook has made his unhappiness with the situation quite clear through various quotes to the media.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Chris Paul Claps Back At Charles Barkley And Shaquille O'Neal For Betting He Wouldn't Get 12 Assists: "I Can Get Chuck Some Buckets Now Even The Way He Looks."

Chris Paul is called the Point God for good reason, throughout his career, he has been one of the best playmakers the league has ever seen. Paul is ageing like fine wine too, an instrumental figure in the resurgence of the Phoenix Suns. Alongside Devin Booker, Paul has unlocked the offense for the Suns, and is leading the league in assists by a comfortable margin.
NBA
The Big Lead

Nick Wright Finally Has the Evidence Needed to Convince People LeBron James Can Score

LeBron James scored 26 points on Friday night and in the process passed Kareem Abdul-Jabaar for the most combined regular season and playoff points in NBA history. If LeBron chooses, he will pass Kareem on the all-time regular season points list in a couple seasons. It's a lot of scoring from one of the best players ever and FS1's Nick Wright wanted to take the opportunity to let everyone know what's really going on.
NBA
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Has Stunning Prediction For The Lakers

Michael Wilbon is officially out on the Los Angeles Lakers. Wilbon has seen enough of their inconsistent play this season, even with a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup. “The Lakers are done,” Wilbon said. “I’m tired of this exercise. When are they going to right the...
NBA
kslsports.com

Gobert Returns, Gets Tossed As Jazz Crush Rockets

SALT LAKE CITY – Rudy Gobert returned to the floor for the Utah Jazz in their 135-101 blowout win over the Houston Rockets. Gobert scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds in 22 minutes, but was ejected midway through the fourth quarter after picking up his second technical foul of the game.
NBA
CBS Sports

Embiid's dunk, triple-double highlight 76ers' win over Cavs

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Joel Embiid had a triple-double of 40 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists along with a highlight-reel jam, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-93 on Saturday night. The Sixers are awaiting the debut of James Harden, who was acquired before the trade deadline. Tyrese Maxey...
NBA
CBS Sports

Thunder's Josh Giddey: Triple-double against Bulls

Giddey scored 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 12 rebounds and 10 assists in 33 minutes during Saturday's 106-101 loss to the Bulls. It was another impressive performance for the rookie, who delivered his second triple-double of the season and his fourth contest with both double-digit boards and dimes. The Thunder are keeping a careful eye on Giddey's workload, but over his last 10 games he's still averaging 14.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists.
NBA
SLAM

Dejounte Murray Sets Spurs Triple-Double Record In Win Over Atlanta

The San Antonio Spurs started the night against the Atlanta Hawks in a freefall losing 13 of their last 18 games to fall to the 13th seed in the West. Thanks to their freshly minted All-Star, Dejounte Murray, the Spurs not only got a win but a new record in the franchise history book.
NBA
WFMZ-TV Online

Joel Embiid posts triple-double in Sixers win over Cleveland

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Joel Embiid had a triple-double of 40 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists along with a highlight-reel jam, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-93 on Saturday night. The Sixers are awaiting the debut of James Harden, who was acquired before the trade deadline. Tyrese...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

OKC Thunder player grades: Giddey, Mann shine in MSG win over the Knicks, 127-123

Wow! What a great game for the Oklahoma City Thunder. You know, the entire point of this season is to lose as many games as possible to have as high of lottery odds they can possibly get. But when the Thunder win games like this — off the backs of their young players — it’s really hard to complain about the win and how it makes the team’s lottery odds a little bit worse.
NBA
Scarlet Nation

Kessler's triple-double paces Auburn's win

Walker Kessler wanted that 10th rebound, maybe more than any rebound this season. The sophomore already had reached double-digits in points and blocks, but a single board was keeping him from recording his second triple-double of the season. He wouldn't get denied. With 3:45 left in the game and Auburn...
AUBURN, AL

