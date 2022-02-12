ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Extends sizzling scoring streak

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

DeRozan notched 35 points (14-22 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal over...

www.cbssports.com

Reuters

DeMar DeRozan stays hot, leads Bulls over Spurs

EditorsNote: 2nd graf, tweaked play by play, 5th graf, adjust rebound numbers; smaller changes elsewhere. DeMar DeRozan poured in 40 points and continued his historic scoring run as the Chicago Bulls outlasted the visiting San Antonio Spurs 120-109 on Monday to win their fourth straight game. The Bulls trailed by...
batonrougenews.net

NBA roundup: Spurs can't stop Bulls' DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan poured in 40 points and continued his historic scoring run as the Chicago Bulls outlasted the visiting San Antonio Spurs 120-109 on Monday to win their fourth straight game. The Bulls trailed by six points entering the fourth quarter but then DeRozan took charge, scoring 13 of Chicago's...
Chicago Sun-Times

Bulls win fourth straight as DeMar DeRozan carries the load with 40

Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan believes there’s a “sunny island’’ in his future — and not the kind many players fly off to when their postseason runs end. No, DeRozan’s paradise scenario is different. Guard Alex Caruso is playing defense like his usual self, his wrist surgery a distant memory. Guard Lonzo Ball is pushing the action in transition, his knee at 100%. Forward Patrick Williams is back to guarding opponents’ best scoring wing, also fully recovered from wrist surgery. And the discomfort in guard Zach LaVine’s knee is solved, allowing him to do what he does best: soaring and scoring.
Blog a Bull

Bulls vs. Spurs final score: DeMar DeRozan’s 40 point night leads Chicago to a 120-109 win

After finding themselves down six against the San Antonio Spurs to start the fourth quarter, the Chicago Bulls were in need for a major offensive spark. Then, as he has countless times this season, and again with Zach LaVine out of the lineup, DeMar DeRozan put on his Superman cape and led his team to victory. DeRozan had 19 points in the fourth en route to another 40-point performance. He helped wake Chicago out of their slump as they outscored the Spurs by 17 in the final quarter to win 120-109 for their third straight win.
NBC Chicago

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Inspired by Compton-Themed Super Bowl Halftime

DeRozan calls Compton-themed SB halftime an ‘inspiration’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the heels of playing seven games in 10 nights, the Chicago Bulls got a much-needed day off on Sunday. Together, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine spent it just like the majority of American sports...
abc17news.com

DeRozan scores 38, Vucevic dominates as Bulls beat Thunder

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 38 points, Nikola Vucevic added 31 points and 15 rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls overcame a sluggish start to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 106-101. Tied with Cleveland for second place in the Eastern Conference coming in, the Bulls turned things around after falling behind by 14 points in the second quarter. They made enough baskets down the stretch to come away with their third straight win. DeRozan set a career high with his sixth straight 30-point game. The All-Star scored nine over the final five minutes. Coby White scored 16. Lu Dort led Oklahoma City with 31 points. Rookie Josh Giddey added 11 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his second triple-double.
BBC

NBA: DeMar DeRozan scores 40 points and beats Michael Jordan scoring record

DeMar DeRozan beat a Michael Jordan scoring record for the Chicago Bulls, scoring at least 35 points for the sixth game in a row. The 32-year-old hit 40 points as the Bulls defeated the San Antonio Spurs 120-109 in Chicago to go past the mark set by Jordan in the 1996-97 campaign.
hoopsrumors.com

Luka Doncic, DeMar DeRozan Named Players Of The Week

Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan have been named the NBA’s Players of the Week for the Western Conference and Eastern Conference, respectively, the league announced today (via Twitter). Surprisingly, it’s the first time this season that Doncic has been named a Player of the Week....
ESPN

DeRozan leads Chicago into matchup against San Antonio

San Antonio Spurs (22-35, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (36-21, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan leads Chicago into a matchup with San Antonio. He ranks third in the NBA averaging 27.7 points per game. The Bulls are 21-8 in home games. Chicago is...
NBA Analysis Network

Can DeMar DeRozan Keep Bulls Afloat Amid Bulls’ Injury Concerns?

When you hear the name “Chicago Bulls”, what do you think of? The most obvious answer is Michael Jordan and the six NBA titles he helped bring to the city of Chicago. Since “The Last Dance” season though during the 1997-98 season, the Bulls really have not found much success as a franchise. They had some good runs with Derrick Rose and Jimmy Butler in the early 2010s, but overall, the Bulls have been rebuilding since 1998, looking for the pieces to once again make a championship run.
bleachernation.com

DeMar DeRozan is the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the Third Time This Season!

DeMar DeRozan has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the third time this season. DeRozan also took home the award in early December and early January. The Chicago Bulls All-Star starter has averaged 36.5 points with 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists over the previous four games. He has shot a wildly efficient 59.8 percent from the field while also averaging 10.3 free-throw attempts per game. This week stretched him to a streak of six-straight games with 30+ points, which is a new career record.
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: DeRozan’s historic run continues vs. OKC

The Chicago Bulls don't need pretty as they shoulder through a severely-shorthanded stretch. They need results. Dicey as it was, that's exactly what they got Saturday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, pulling away in the second half with a 106-101 victory. Their third straight win moves them to 36-21 on the season, good for second in the East.
KENS 5

FINAL: Spurs collapse in fourth quarter, fall 120-109 in Chicago on DeRozan's big night

SAN ANTONIO — Former Spur DeMar DeRozan scored 19 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter, leading the Bulls in a comeback over his old team. San Antonio led by six points heading into the last 12 minutes, but everyone knows how DeRozan closes out games. He took over completely against good defense, even desperate defense, and it just didn't seem to matter. The Spurs' modest two-game winning streak comes to a close as they just didn't have enough shooting. They made six threes in the entire game, compared to 12 in the first half against the Hawks just the other night.
Yardbarker

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan ties a record with his sixth straight 35-point game

DeMar DeRozan led the Chicago Bulls to another win Monday with 40 points against the San Antonio Spurs and joined legendary company in the process. DeRozan, 32, has now scored at least 35 points and made at least 50 percent of his field goals in six consecutive games. That ties a record held by Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain, who accomplished the feat twice during six-game stretches in 1960-61 and 1963.
NBC Sports Chicago

DeRozan ties Chamberlain's NBA scoring record

It’s hard to know where to start with yet another jaw-dropping performance from DeMar DeRozan. But placing yourself in NBA history can’t be wrong. By posting his sixth straight game with 35 points on 50 percent or better shooting in Monday’s victory over the San Antonio Spurs, Chicago Bulls' All-Star guard DeRozan tied Wilt Chamberlain for the longest streak in NBA history. Chamberlain did it twice during the 1960-61 season and again in 1963.
Chicago Tribune

Column: DeMar DeRozan is on a ‘Jordanesque’ roll for the Chicago Bulls, who need his increased scoring output with Zach LaVine fighting knee soreness

Every once in a while an NBA player has a performance so brilliant, it’s referred to as “Jordanesque.” Cue DeMar DeRozan, who in Monday night’s 120-109 victory against the San Antonio Spurs continued a scoring streak that hasn’t been seen in Chicago since the days of Michael Jordan, putting him on par with the Bulls legend. DeRozan’s 38-point night against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday ...
