Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Extends sizzling scoring streak

SAN ANTONIO — Former Spur DeMar DeRozan scored 19 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter, leading the Bulls in a comeback over his old team. San Antonio led by six points heading into the last 12 minutes, but everyone knows how DeRozan closes out games. He took over completely against good defense, even desperate defense, and it just didn't seem to matter. The Spurs' modest two-game winning streak comes to a close as they just didn't have enough shooting. They made six threes in the entire game, compared to 12 in the first half against the Hawks just the other night.

NBA ・ 21 HOURS AGO