ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Universal Orlando Resort drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated guests

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dylan Abad
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16I1RO_0eCnDhrW00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) – Universal Orlando Resort announced it will no longer require fully vaccinated guests to wear face coverings at indoor or outdoor venues, effective Saturday, Feb. 12.

The updated policy is said to be based on “local trends and conditions,” according to Universal.

As of the Florida Department of Health’s most recent weekly COVID-19 report , the state had a positivity rate of 18%.

Walmart: No masks for fully vaccinated employees

Previously, guests were required to wear face coverings at all restaurants, shops, indoor hotel public areas, and at all attractions from the moment they entered the queue to when they exited, per the resort’s online safety guidelines .

Proof of vaccination was not required, but guests were asked to complete a health survey before visiting. The survey asked whether a guest was feeling sick or experiencing flu-like symptoms, had a cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, chills or muscle pain among other health conditions.

As of Feb. 12, guests who have not been vaccinated will be “encouraged” to wear masks in indoor spaces, according to Universal’s latest safety guidelines.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orlando, FL
Health
City
Tampa, FL
Orlando, FL
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Vaccines
Orlando, FL
Vaccines
Local
Florida Health
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
NEWS10 ABC

Royal ice cream recall in NY due to possible listeria

Ice cream products that were sold in New York have been recalled due to potential Listeria contamination. According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, The Royal Ice Cream Company, Inc. has expanded its recall to include all products manufactured at the facility within expiry.
FOOD SAFETY
NEWS10 ABC

Love Stories of the Capital Region: Match made in pandemic

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — The annual Fall Foliage Parade in North Adams is a beloved tradition for locals and visitors. This year it played an important role in our next Love Story of the Capital Region. Hope Shaw and AJ Bona found love in a hopeless place: the middle of a pandemic. Their relationship […]
NORTH ADAMS, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chills
NEWS10 ABC

NY fourth for last-minute Valentine’s gift-giving

An estimated 50% of people wait until the last minute to buy a Valentine's Day gift. There's a good chance people in New York are part of the 50% that procrastinate seen as the state is labeled one of the top five biggest procrastinators, according to 4Over.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universal Orlando Resort#Wfla#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

Biometric data stored for your protection?

The Attorney General of Texas, Ken Paxton, announced that he is suing Facebook (Meta) "for capturing and using the biometric data of millions of Texans without properly obtaining their informed consent to do so, in violation of Texas law".
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NEWS10 ABC

New York’s COVID-19 positive update for February 13

On Sunday, February 13, the statewide positivity rate stands at 2.28% for COVID-19 infections, its lowest since October 31, 2021. As COVID- 19 positive cases and hospitalizations continue to decline across all regions, Health Officials said the total number of positive cases as of Saturday is 3,583, the lowest since October 25, 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Report reveals grisly details of Laundrie’s remains

The Florida District Twelve Medical Examiner's Office released a 47-page report Monday further detailing its process of identifying Brian Laundrie's remains and determining his cause of death. Laundrie, 23, was being sought in Gabby Petito's disappearance and death when his skeletal remains were found in a thickly wooded park in Sarasota County, Florida.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy