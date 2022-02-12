ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Putin, Biden conclude hourlong call on Ukraine crisis

crossroadstoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — With the risk of war looming larger, Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden held a high-stakes telephone call Saturday as a tense world watched and worried that an invasion of Ukraine could begin within days. Before talking to Biden, Putin had a...

www.crossroadstoday.com

Comments / 0

Fox News

What Putin Really Wants With Ukraine

It’s been roughly 30 years since the Soviet Union collapsed. Since the fall of the USSR, Russia and Ukraine have had a complicated relationship, making tensions even higher now given the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO. But could Russian control over Ukraine be the first step towards a recreation of the Russian Empire? US ambassador to Ukraine and Vice President of Russia and Europe at the United States Institute of Peace William Taylor joins the Rundown to discuss the importance of US and European support of Ukraine, the country’s recent westernization, and the consequences Russia will face if it pursues an invasion.
POLITICS
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
wallstreetwindow.com

Russia-Ukraine standoff: Putin says US could drag Moscow into war with aim to impose sanctions – Source – Global News

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the United States and other Western countries could drag with Moscow into a military conflict with the aim to impose sanctions on Russia. But he added he hoped dialogue on Ukraine would continue in order to avoid “negative scenarios,” including war. In his first direct public comments on the Ukraine crisis in nearly six weeks, a defiant Putin showed no sign of backing down from security demands that Western countries have called non-starters and a possible excuse to launch an invasion. He said the U.S. and the West ignored Russia’s security concerns with the expansion of NATO into Eastern Europe. Putin was speaking at a news conference with the visiting prime minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, one of several NATO leaders trying to intercede with him as the crisis has escalated. Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, and Western countries say they fear Putin may be planning to invade. Russia denies this, but has said it could take unspecified military action unless its security demands are met. Western countries say any invasion would bring sanctions on Moscow.
POLITICS
mediaite.com

NEW POLL: Non-College White Women Only Ones Who Believe Biden ‘Did NOT Legitimately’ Beat Trump in 2020 Election

White women without a college degree are the only non-political subgroup that believes President Joe Biden did not legitimately beat former President Donald Trump during the 2020 presidential election. President Biden defeated Trump in an electoral landslide that has been reaffirmed over and over by state officials from Trump’s own...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
iheart.com

Biden wants to send 50,000 troops to Ukraine... but why?!

Remember when Democrats said Trump was going to start World War 3?. Right now, as war is on the verge of erupting in Eastern Europe, President Brandon is considering sending thousands of soldiers and equipment to join our NATO allies, but nobody back here in America seems to share his concerns.
MILITARY
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
POLITICS
The Atlantic

The Reason Putin Would Risk War

There are questions about troop numbers, questions about diplomacy. There are questions about the Ukrainian military, its weapons, and its soldiers. There are questions about Germany and France: How will they react? There are questions about America, and how it has come to be a central player in a conflict not of its making. But of all the questions that repeatedly arise about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the one that gets the least satisfactory answers is this one: Why?
POLITICS

