Bruce Mouat was thrilled to throw a perfect last stone and see off stubborn Switzerland 6-5, strengthening Team GB’s grip on a spot in the Olympic curling semi-finals.With three tricky games to come in the round-robin stage, Mouat’s rink have five of the six wins they need to guarantee a shot at a medal on Games debut.The fifth victory was the toughest yet and relied on the skip delivering a clutch last stone, chipping out a red Swiss stone to earn a vital victory.“We needed to come out and win that one to keep our hopes for the play-offs...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO