ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Stars' Roope Hintz: Draws assist Friday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Hintz logged an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the jets. Hintz helped out...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ja’Marr Chase Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl Loss

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
NFL
WDBO

Kuemper, Landeskog help Avs beat Stars, extend streak to 19

DALLAS — (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves for his second shutout this season, Gabriel Landeskog scored two goals and the streaking Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-0 on Sunday. The Avalanche increased their franchise-record point streak to 19 games (17-0-2) and their NHL-leading point total...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roope Hintz
SportsGrid

The Colorado Avalanche are expected to have Nathan MacKinnon back in the lineup Sunday

Nathan MacKinnon has been cleared to return by the Colorado Avalanche, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. MacKinnon had missed the last four games for the Avs after a hit by Taylor Hall of the Boston Bruins forced MacKinnon’s stick to strike himself in the face and head, giving him a concussion and broken nose. MacKinnon is expected to suit up and play for the Avs in their next game, Sunday versus the Dallas Stars.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Contributes assist Friday

Draisaitl notched an assist and five shots on goal in Friday's 3-1 win over the Islanders. Draisaitl has been solid so far in February, racking up two goals and two assists in four appearances. The German has a league-leading 65 points (33 goals, 32 assists) with 160 shots on net and a plus-4 rating in 45 outings overall. Interim head coach Jay Woodcroft may shuffle the lineup around in the next few weeks, but Draisaitl's status as a high-scoring superstar won't change.
NHL
CBS Sports

Stars' John Klingberg: Sets up game-winner Friday

Klingberg notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Jets. Klingberg fed Jason Robertson for the game-winning goal 3:10 into overtime. With nine assists in his last eight games, Klingberg is on a good run for offense. The defenseman is at 26 points (14 on the power play) with 62 shots on net and a minus-14 rating in 39 contests overall.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
DFW Community News

Avalanche Beat Stars, Extend Winning Streak to 19

Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves for his second shutout this season, Gabriel Landeskog scored two goals and the streaking Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-0 on Sunday. The Avalanche increased their franchise-record point streak to 19 games (17-0-2) and their NHL-leading point total to 72 in 46 games, three points ahead of the Florida Panthers with a game in hand.
NHL
NHL

Recap: Late goals sink Red Wings in 7-4 loss to Wild

Clubs combine for 11 goals as Detroit loses fourth straight game to Minnesota. The Detroit Red Wings began their two-game road trip with a 7-4 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Monday night at the Xcel Energy Center. Detroit jumped out to an early 2-0 lead after Dylan Larkin scored...
NHL
theScore

Kuemper blanks Stars as Avalanche increase point streak to 19 games

DALLAS (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves for his second shutout this season, Gabriel Landeskog scored two goals and the streaking Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-0 on Sunday. The Avalanche increased their franchise-record point streak to 19 games (17-0-2) and their NHL-leading point total to 72...
NHL
FanSided

Dallas Stars get buried in the avalanche as Colorado wins 4-0

The Dallas Stars looked asleep at the wheel today as the Colorado Avalanche gets the shut out 4-0. This was a game that could come back and haunt them later on in the season when it comes to a playoff position. From the looks of it, it’s like the Stars came into this game cocky and the Av’s humbled them quickly. Here is what happened at the AAC early Sunday afternoon.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Canadiens acquire Emil Heineman, Tyler Pitlick from Flames

MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens general manager, Kent Hughes, announced on Monday that forward Tyler Toffoli has been traded to the Calgary Flames in exchange for forwards Emil Heineman, Tyler Pitlick, a first-round pick in 2022 and a fifth-round pick in 2023. The Flames' first-round pick comes with the following option:...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Flames’ Treliving Hits Home Run With Toffoli Addition

With the Calgary Flames sitting second in the Pacific Division with a 26-13-6 record through 45 games, general manager Brad Treliving has been looking to add to his roster, and was able to do so with the addition of Tyler Toffoli on Monday. Treliving made it clear he believes in...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' David Perron: Opens scoring on power play

Perron scored a power-play goal on two shots and added three hits in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks. It took 8:19 for the Blues to record a shot against Marc-Andre Fleury, but it was Perron's tally which opened the scoring. The winger had posted a single assist in his last 10 outings. The 33-year-old has been a productive source of secondary scoring in the Blues' deep offense this season despite the recent dry spell -- he's at nine goals, 22 points, 77 shots on net and 35 hits through 33 appearances. With the inconsistency lately, Perron is more likely to see time in the middle six, though his power-play role, where he's picked up 11 points this season, remains intact.
NHL
gowatertown.net

Wild get goal, assist from Fiala, Gaudreau, beat Canes

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Fiala and Frederick Gaudreau each had a goal and an assist for the Minnesota Wild in a 3-2 victory over Carolina. Hurricanes star Andrei Svechnikov scored consecutive goals in the third period to tighten the game. Kirill Kaprizov also scored and Cam Talbot made 37 saves for the Wild. They are 10-1-1 in their last 12 games. Talbot has won four straight starts with a total of five goals allowed. Fiala has 10 goals and eight assists in his last 14 games. Frederik Andersen stopped 24 shots for the Hurricanes. He is still 14-2-1 in his last 17 starts.
NHL
Reuters

Matt Boldy's first hat trick leads Wild past Red Wings

EditorsNote: 3rd graf, change to 30 saves; 7th graf, change Mark to Marc; 9th graf, change ge to he. Matt Boldy notched his first career hat trick as the Minnesota Wild downed the Detroit Red Wings 7-4 on Monday in Saint Paul, Minn. Boldy, a 20-year-old rookie who entered the...
NHL
Yardbarker

Jack Rathbone’s scoring tear and more: 3 stories from the Abbotsford Canucks’ big week

The Abbotsford Canucks just had their best week of the season. As the NHL team relied on strong goaltending and limiting the opposition, the AHL team ran up the score out at the Abbotsford Centre. The Abbotsford Canucks played four home games this week and scored a total of 26 goals in those four games. They put up eight goals twice over the past four games and we saw some stellar performances over the past seven days.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy