NHL

Devils' Jack Hughes: Clears protocols

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Hughes was removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list Saturday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official...

www.cbssports.com

PensBurgh

Game Preview: Pittsburgh Penguins @ New Jersey Devils 2/13/2022: Lines, how to watch

Who: Pittsburgh Penguins (29-11-8, 66 points, 2nd place Metropolitan Division) @ New Jersey Devils (17-26-45, 39 points, 7th place Metropolitan Division) How to Watch: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh (ATTSN-PT) locally in the Western PA viewing area, MSG+ for Devils fans, ESPN+. Opponent Track: New Jersey recently snapped a streak of seven...
NHL
theScore

Devils' Hughes returns from 3-game absence

New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes returned to the lineup Sunday against the Pittsburgh Penguins after missing their last three games in COVID-19 protocol. Hughes tested positive after participating in the All-Star festivities last weekend. He took part in the skills competition and put up four points en route to the Metropolitan Division's All-Star Game victory.
NHL
NHL

Hughes: Excited to Play with Hischier | FEATURE

Jack Hughes just wants to play. And when he gets the opportunity to line up with captain Nico Hischier, in Hughes' words "it's exciting." The Devils find themselves in another situation of a one-in, one-out with returning and injured players. Hughes returned today from Covid protocol, while Jesper Bratt is...
NHL
NESN

The New Jersey Devils have activated Jack Hughes from the COVID-19 list

The New Jersey Devils have removed Jack Hughes from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Saturday, Amanda Stein of the Devils’ official website reports. Hughes has missed the last three games for the Devils due to being placed on the list. His removal doesn’t necessarily mean he will play Sunday versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, but it is a strong sign pointing in that direction.
NHL
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Rangers, Maple Leafs, Canucks, Canadiens, Blackhawks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the New York Rangers are trying to be active in the trade market and are dangling Vitali Kravtsov out there in trade proposals. Meanwhile, reports are that the Toronto Maple Leafs are shopping forward Nick Ritchie and there are teams potentially interested. The Vancouver Canucks have shown some interest in a New Jersey Devils pending RFA and could an injury scare speed up the process of teams trying to acquire Ben Chiarot from the Montreal Canadiens? Finally, does Patrick Kane’s opinion of Dylan Strome help keep the Chicago Blackhawks from trading the player?
NHL
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Vitali Kravtsov only Rangers player on TSN’s Trade Bait List, tells teams he’ll report if traded

New York Rangers prospect forward Vitali Kravtsov is the only Blueshirts’ player to appear on TSN’s latest Trade Bait List. The disgruntled former first round draft pick is currently sitting in Russia waiting for the KHL season to resume on March 1st. Earlier this month, the KHL announced an abrupt end to their regular season due to COVID-19.
NHL
cbslocal.com

Penguins Assistant Coach Todd Reirden To Have Surgery After Fall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins Assistant Coach Todd Reirden suffered a knee injury and will now be undergoing surgery, according to the Pens Inside Scoop. Head Coach Mike Sullivan told the Pens Inside Scoop that Reirden slipped and fell and will be having surgery on Monday. “He reiterated to...
NHL
NHL

Canadiens acquire Emil Heineman, Tyler Pitlick from Flames

MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens general manager, Kent Hughes, announced on Monday that forward Tyler Toffoli has been traded to the Calgary Flames in exchange for forwards Emil Heineman, Tyler Pitlick, a first-round pick in 2022 and a fifth-round pick in 2023. The Flames' first-round pick comes with the following option:...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Flames’ Treliving Hits Home Run With Toffoli Addition

With the Calgary Flames sitting second in the Pacific Division with a 26-13-6 record through 45 games, general manager Brad Treliving has been looking to add to his roster, and was able to do so with the addition of Tyler Toffoli on Monday. Treliving made it clear he believes in...
NHL
NHL

Kings to Honor Defenseman Drew Doughty for Appearing in 1,000th NHL Game

Pregame Ceremony Set for Tomorrow Night at Crypto.com Arena. The LA Kings will conduct a pregame ceremony tomorrow to recognize defenseman and alternate captain Drew Doughty for playing in his 1,000th regular-season game. The pregame ceremony at Crypto.com Arena will be broadcast live on Bally Sports West ahead of the 7:30 p.m. game against the Edmonton Oilers.
NHL
nhltraderumor.com

Vancouver Canucks interested in a Pavel Zacha trade

The NHL Trade Rumors mill has been busy lately with the Vancouver Canucks rumored to be trading one of J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser or Connor Garland. Rumors are now coming out that the Canucks have interest in trading for Devils forward Pavel Zacha. Jeff Marek was on Sportsnet’s 32 Thoughts...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Center Brandon Sutter unlikely to play this season for Canucks

Canucks center Brandon Sutter hasn’t played this season as he deals with long-term COVID symptoms, and it doesn’t sound like he’ll suit up at all as head coach Bruce Boudreau told beat reporter Jeff Paterson (Twitter link) that he doesn’t anticipate the veteran returning to play at any point this season.
NHL

Community Policy