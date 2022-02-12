ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Wild's Brandon Baddock: Traded to Minnesota

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Baddock was traded from Montreal to Minnesota in exchange...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

TRADE ALERT: Canadiens Acquire Goaltender Andrew Hammond

It was pretty obvious that the goaltender situation with the Montreal Canadiens was getting beyond dire. Cayden Primeau desperately needs to head back down to Laval to rebuild his confidence and Samuel Montembeault, who’s been playing injured for weeks now, desperately needs a break. Fans woke up on Saturday...
NHL
WDBO

Kuemper, Landeskog help Avs beat Stars, extend streak to 19

DALLAS — (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves for his second shutout this season, Gabriel Landeskog scored two goals and the streaking Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-0 on Sunday. The Avalanche increased their franchise-record point streak to 19 games (17-0-2) and their NHL-leading point total...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
NESN

The Montreal Canadiens have acquired Andrew Hammond from the Minnesota Wils

The Montreal Canadiens have acquired goaltender Andrew Hammond from the Minnesota Wild, per the Canadiens official website. On its face, this trade means very little as Hammond is no better than a backup goaltender in the NHL, but this does give the organization some depth in goal as they await the possible return of Carey Price. Brandon Baddock was sent to the Wild in this deal.
NHL
visitsaintpaul.com

Minnesota Wild vs Detroit Red Wings

On February 14, 2022, the Minnesota Wild will play against the Detroit Red Wings at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul.
NHL
canescountry.com

Carolina Hurricanes at Minnesota Wild: Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (32-10-3) @ Minnesota Wild (28-11-3) SBN Opposition: Silver Seven https://www.silversevensens.com/. The Hurricanes will wrap up their four-game, six-day road trip Saturday night in Minnesota, taking on the Wild. Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who was on COVID protocol, has rejoined the Hurricanes in Minnesota, and he’ll be a game-time decision Saturday...
NHL
NHL

Finally teammates, Gemel, Givani Smith play on same line for Red Wings

Brothers find themselves skating alongside each other against Wild on Monday. Gemel and Givani Smith finally got their chance to play together. The brothers, who had never played on the same team, skated on the same line for the Detroit Red Wings against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Monday. Givani is in his third season with the Red Wings. Gemel was claimed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Lightning on Jan. 19.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild#Tva Sports#Ahl Iowa
NHL

Canadiens acquire Emil Heineman, Tyler Pitlick from Flames

MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens general manager, Kent Hughes, announced on Monday that forward Tyler Toffoli has been traded to the Calgary Flames in exchange for forwards Emil Heineman, Tyler Pitlick, a first-round pick in 2022 and a fifth-round pick in 2023. The Flames' first-round pick comes with the following option:...
NHL
NHL

Minnesota Wild Recalls Dakota Mermis from Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Dakota Mermis from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). Matt Dumba will miss tonight's game with a lower-body injury. Mermis, 28 (1/5/94), has registered 13 points...
NHL
Reuters

Matt Boldy's first hat trick leads Wild past Red Wings

EditorsNote: 3rd graf, change to 30 saves; 7th graf, change Mark to Marc; 9th graf, change ge to he. Matt Boldy notched his first career hat trick as the Minnesota Wild downed the Detroit Red Wings 7-4 on Monday in Saint Paul, Minn. Boldy, a 20-year-old rookie who entered the...
NHL
FanSided

Wild vs. Red Wings: Minnesota showing no love for the Eastern Conference

The Minnesota Wild ends a two-game home stand with a Valentine’s Day matchup against the Detroit Red Wings. But the Wild has shown no love to Eastern Conference opponents this season. With a 3-2 win over Carolina on Saturday night, Minnesota improved to 13-1-2 in 16 games against the East. The lone regulation loss came against the Florida Panthers in late November.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Flames acquire Tyler Toffoli from Montreal Canadiens

The Calgary Flames have made a big splash in the trade market. Per multiple reports, the club has acquired forward Tyler Toffoli from the Montreal Canadiens. The Flames have sent Tyler Pitlick, prospect Emil Heineman, their 2022 first-round pick and their 2024 fifth-round pick to Montreal to complete the trade. If their first-round pick in 2022 is a top 10 pick, Montreal will instead receive their 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick.
NHL
abc17news.com

Skinner scores 4 goals, Sabres top skidding Canadiens 5-3

MONTREAL (AP) — Jeff Skinner scored four goals in a game for the first time in his career, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-3 to snap a three-game winless streak. Tage Thompson also scored for Buffalo, his fourth goal of the season against the Habs. Mike Hoffman, Jeff Petry and Joel Armia scored for NHL-worst Montreal, which lost its third straight since firing coach Dominique Ducharme and naming Martin St. Louis interim coach. The Canadiens’ overall winless streak extended to 10 games, their worst skid since 1926. Skinner’s third goal put the Sabres ahead for good, 4-3, with 11:44 remaining, and his fourth with 1:46 left ended the Canadiens’ chances.
NHL
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Vikings trade up, select QB to learn behind Kirk Cousins; two other QBs go in top 11

The first mock draft is always the toughest, and this year seems to have a different layer of difficulty. First of all, any mock draft completed before free agency begins is working with a severe lack of information because we don't know how teams plan to address their needs until we see where they're spending money on the market, but that's the case every year.
NFL
FOX Sports

Matthews and Toronto take on Seattle

Toronto Maple Leafs (30-12-3, third in the Atlantic) vs. Seattle Kraken (16-28-4, eighth in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: Auston Matthews leads Toronto into a matchup against Seattle. He's seventh in the league with 55 points, scoring 32 goals and recording 23 assists. The Kraken have gone 9-15-2 in home games....
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy