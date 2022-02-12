Wild's Brandon Baddock: Traded to Minnesota

Brothers find themselves skating alongside each other against Wild on Monday. Gemel and Givani Smith finally got their chance to play together. The brothers, who had never played on the same team, skated on the same line for the Detroit Red Wings against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Monday. Givani is in his third season with the Red Wings. Gemel was claimed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Lightning on Jan. 19.

NHL ・ 6 HOURS AGO