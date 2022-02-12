ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Ruled out Sunday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Mittelstadt (upper body) will not participate in Sunday's contest against Montreal, Bill Hoppe of the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

CBS Sports

Stars' John Klingberg: Out Sunday

Klingberg (upper body) will not play Sunday against the Avalanche, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports. Red-hot with nine points in his last eight games, Klingberg will be forced to sit out at least one game with the injury. He'll remain day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's rematch in Colorado.
NHL
CBS Sports

Hawks' John Collins: Ruled out Sunday

Collins (heel) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Boston, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports. Collins was absent from practice Saturday after exiting Friday's game against the Spurs with right heel pain. Danilo Gallinari and Kevin Knox should see increased roles Sunday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Devils' Janne Kuokkanen: Ruled out for Sunday

Kuokkanen (wrist) is not expected to participate in Sunday's contest against Pittsburgh, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports Saturday. Kuokkanen has missed the last two games while dealing with a wrist injury and is expected to miss his third consecutive contest, Stein adds. The 23-year-old winger has averaged 13:04 of ice time and distributed three assists over his last 10 appearances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Ruled out Sunday

Jackson (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves. Jackson exited Friday's game against the Cavaliers due to right ankle soreness and will be forced to miss at least one additional matchup. Jalen Smith and Oshae Brissett should see increased roles against Minnesota.
NBA
CBS Sports

Devils' Dougie Hamilton: Ruled out Sunday

Hamilton (jaw) will not participate in Sunday's game against Pittsburgh, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site. Hamilton's next opportunity to return will be Tuesday versus Tampa Bay. He has missed the last 15 games while dealing with a jaw injury and is expected to miss a 16th. The 28-year-old has averaged 19:57 of ice time -- 2:32 during the power play -- and recorded five points over his last 10 appearances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sabres' Alex Tuch: Three helpers in Sunday's win

Tuch notched three assists, two on the power play, in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Canadiens. He had a hand in three of Jeff Skinner's four goals on the afternoon, as the Sabres' top line continues to do plenty of damage. Tuch extended his point streak to three games with the performance, and over the last 12 contests he's racked up five goals and 14 points.
NHL
FanSided

Wild vs. Red Wings: Minnesota showing no love for the Eastern Conference

The Minnesota Wild ends a two-game home stand with a Valentine’s Day matchup against the Detroit Red Wings. But the Wild has shown no love to Eastern Conference opponents this season. With a 3-2 win over Carolina on Saturday night, Minnesota improved to 13-1-2 in 16 games against the East. The lone regulation loss came against the Florida Panthers in late November.
NHL
abc17news.com

Skinner scores 4 goals, Sabres top skidding Canadiens 5-3

MONTREAL (AP) — Jeff Skinner scored four goals in a game for the first time in his career, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-3 to snap a three-game winless streak. Tage Thompson also scored for Buffalo, his fourth goal of the season against the Habs. Mike Hoffman, Jeff Petry and Joel Armia scored for NHL-worst Montreal, which lost its third straight since firing coach Dominique Ducharme and naming Martin St. Louis interim coach. The Canadiens’ overall winless streak extended to 10 games, their worst skid since 1926. Skinner’s third goal put the Sabres ahead for good, 4-3, with 11:44 remaining, and his fourth with 1:46 left ended the Canadiens’ chances.
NHL
WGR550

Skinner single-handedly takes down Canadiens

If the Montreal Canadiens wanted to beat the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday, all they had to do was make sure the Tage Thompson line stayed quiet. They didn’t even come close. Paul Hamilton shares his postgame thoughts:
NHL
Axios

University of Denver sends 8 athletes to Winter Olympics

The University of Denver ranks among the country's top schools for sending current, former and incoming student athletes to the 2022 Winter Games. By the numbers: Eight athletes with DU connections are competing this year, including six skiers and two hockey players. The university ties Dartmouth College for sixth-most athletes...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Nick Leddy: Playing Monday

Leddy (upper body) will participate in Monday's game versus Minnesota, per NHL.com. Leddy has averaged 21:16 of ice time -- 1:41 during the man advantage -- and generated 12 points over 44 games this season. The 30-year-old will return having missed three games while recovering from an upper-body injury. Jordan Oesterle is likely to see a reduced role upon Leddy's return.
NHL
buffalohockeybeat.com

Jeff Skinner, Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch forming lethal line for Sabres

BUFFALO – The idea of Sabres forwards Jeff Skinner and Tage Thompson someday comprising two-thirds of one of the NHL’s hottest lines would’ve seemed ludicrous a year ago. Twelve months ago, Skinner was about to become a healthy scratch as his career-worst season hit its nadir. Meanwhile,...
NHL
lakeplacidnews.com

SLP falls to the Garnets, ties the Huskies

LAKE PLACID — Things haven’t been going in the Saranac Lake Placid boys hockey team’s favor lately and after competing in the Lake Placid High School Winter Carnival Tournament over the weekend their fortune is yet to turn around. Even though the tournament did not have an...
LAKE PLACID, NY
The Hockey Writers

NHL Soundbites: Avalanche, Penguins, Sabres, Senators & More

The daily “NHL Soundbites” column is your go-to for the top quotes from every game in the NHL. Listen to THW contributors talk hockey every weekday on The Hockey Writers Podcast, available on iHeartRadio and wherever you listen to podcasts. In this edition of NHL Soundbites, these are...
NHL
2 On Your Side

WNY native Hayley Scamurra scores 1st Olympic goal

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York native Hayley Scamurra scored her first Olympic goal Monday as the United States faced Finland in the women's hockey semifinals. Scamurra scored the third goal for USA in the game. Hilary Knight had a goal and assist, Alex Cavallini stopped 25 shots and...
BUFFALO, NY
markerzone.com

MONTREAL TRADES FOR GOALTENDER WITH THE MINNESOTA WILD

Montreal has had a host of problems in winning games this season, and one of the biggest has been in net. With both Carey Price and Jake Allen on the injured list, Sam Montembeault and Cayden Primeau are, unfortunately, not cutting it. On Saturday, the Canadiens made a trade for some help between the pipes.
NHL
CBS Sports

Stars' Radek Faksa: Out again Sunday

Faksa (lower body) is not in the lineup Sunday against visiting Colorado, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports. Faksa will miss back-to-back contests with the issue. He's pointless in his last 12 games, so the 28-year-old's absence doesn't figure to impact too many fantasy managers.
DALLAS, TX

