Andersson posted an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Islanders. Andersson set up Adam Ruzicka on the opening tally midway through the first period. The 25-year-old Andersson has sustained a productive campaign into February, recording a goal and three assists in his last five games. The defenseman is up to 24 points, 84 shots on net, 75 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating in 45 contests. He should push for his first 40-point campaign throughout the second half of the season.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO