Pasco students, players remember P.E. coach killed by SUV at Anclote High

By Josh Fiallo
Tampa Bay Times
2 days ago
 2 days ago
Signs hang at a memorial guardian created Saturday for Ciara “Coach” McKeon, an Anclote High School physical education teacher and tennis coach struck by an SUV in the school's parking lot on Thursday. The teacher died Friday. [ Josh Fiallo ]

HOLIDAY — Ciara “Coach” McKeon was the type of teacher students could call on any time of day.

That’s what makes her death all the more painful, a group of students said Saturday. They didn’t just lose a physical education and tennis coach. Some also lost their biggest mentor at Anclote High School.

“She was the best role model and the best coach I’ve ever had,” said Jocelyn Ruiz, a 15-year-old Anclote High student and member of its girls tennis team. “And I’ve played just about every sport there is my entire life.”

McKeon was critically injured after she was struck by a sport utility vehicle in Anclote High’s parking lot Thursday morning. School board officials were initially confident for her recovery after she was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital, but the school announced the beloved coach and teacher died Friday afternoon. She was 28 years old.

McKeon had been at Anclote for just two years but nobody would have guessed that if they spent a day on campus, said 16-year-old Emma Parra. McKeon was everywhere, she said, always smiling and high-fiving students in the hallway — even those who didn’t have her as a teacher.

Parra said McKeon was the entire reason she joined the tennis team.

“Everyone knew her and everyone loved her,” she said.

In a phone message sent to parents in the district, Anclote principal Vanessa Moon encouraged members of the community to remember McKeon’s positive attitude and impact.

“She was an integral part of our school community and will never be forgotten,” Moon said.

The girls tennis team, joined by other Anclote students and parents, created a memorial garden Saturday morning in McKeon’s honor at the entrance to the school. Dozens of flowers, signs and photos of McKeon are on display.

“You are one in a million,” read one sign.

Ruiz said she and her teammates are dedicating their upcoming season to McKeon. While she’ll no longer have the super-coach that checks up on her on weekends and that sticks up for her against opposing players and fans, she will always carry on McKeon’s legacy and positivity, she said.

“She was fiercely protective of everyone and we’ll always miss that,” Ruiz said. “It’s a huge void now, but we won’t think of it like that. Now we will have to play for her and make her proud, using everything she taught us while she was still here.”

