Russian-born German scamster Anna Sorokin has penned an essay from her jail cell in upstate New York slamming the Netflix show based on her exploits.Sorokin, known as Anna Delvey to the high society set, had scammed banks, hotels and rich acquaintances out of hundreds of thousands of dollars by pretending to be an heiress.The essay, which was published by Insider on Wednesday, has hit out at the nine-episode limited series that is set to premiere on 11 February.In the essay, Sorokin said she felt “like an afterthought” and that she was not interested in watching the series “even if...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO