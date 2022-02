The White Sox have improved enough at the MLB level that it’s cool if their most recent first-round pick isn’t automatically their best prospect. They drafted 22nd in 2021, when they selected Colson Montgomery. They’re going to draft 26th in 2022, and Baseball America’s way-too-early mock draft has them selecting another University of Tennessee pitcher who could be fast-tracked to the bullpen. The White Sox have had college relievers leading their prospect lists before, and it’s always a drag, even if this one is named “Blade.” Now’s the time for incumbents to rule.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO